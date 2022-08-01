Citizens often talk about wanting the chance to grill their local legislators up close and in person. The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce provides that opportunity with its annual Legislative Update event.
Held once again at the Harbor Restaurant at Lee's Ford Marina, in the open air of the restaurant's back deck with beautiful Lake Cumberland as a backdrop, five local members of the Kentucky General Assembly — State Representatives Shane Baker (District 85), David Meade (District 80), Ken Upchurch (District 52), and Josh Bray (District 71), all of whom represent a portion of Pulaski County, and State Senator Rick Girdler (District 15) of Somerset — all gathered last Thursday to share their biggest achievements of last winter's legislative session and take questions from the crowd.
Bray, of Mt. Vernon, was the newcomer, having picked up part of Pulaski County in the redistricting that took place earlier this year in Frankfort. Josh Branscum of Russell Springs also continues to represent some Pulaski territory, but was not at this year's legislative update. Girdler was present after suffering a heart attack in May.
Each legislator started off by talking about what their biggest successes were from this year's General Assembly session. Meade, Speaker Pro Tempore in the House of Representatives, believed the most significant progress made was on tax modernization, which, legislators hope, will eventually lead to the elimination of the state income tax, as states like Florida, Texas, and Tennessee have done, in favor of an increased sales tax.
"What we did was tie our budget reserve trust fund to the income tax and so as that budget reserve trust fund goes up, and certain other criteria within our economy go up, you'll see a decrease in your income taxes," said Meade. "The first trigger is set to take effect January of this coming year, we will drop about a half-percent. The second trigger is expected to take place next year, so we will go from 5 percent to 4.5 in January, and hopefully by the end of next year we'll be at 4 percent."
Meade's priority bill dealt with welfare reform — "If you're an able-bodied person, able to work, you can't take advantage of the system anymore," he said, noting certain exemptions such as having children or being disabled — while Girdler described his legislative push as seeing that "your grandson can't play on my granddaughter's basketball team," with a bill addressing transgender student-athletes in Kentucky schools participating in sports based on the sex listed on their birth certificate.
Much as has been the case for the last two legislative updates, the all-Republican group of legislators frequently took verbal aim at Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear, particularly regarding his exercise of executive powers related to COVID-19 and his attempts to veto so many of the GOP-controlled legislature's bills. Bray said he thinks they set a record for most veto overrides in a single year.
"(The veto overrides were on) common sense stuff, like Rick talked about, not letting boys play with girls," said Bray. "... Just a lot of good, common sense policies were vetoed, so much so that governor is even taking credit for some of those vetoes now."
Girdler said the session will be looked back on for the budget the legislature put together, "and then the governor comes out and says how great a job he's done. I don't remember him being in the budget (planning) at all. ... The budget comes from the legislature. Somebody that's willing to take credit for that budget is not telling the whole truth."
Additionally Girdler championed the idea of transitioning the income tax to a sales tax — "I love that idea," he said — particularly as a means of making use of Kentucky's rich tourism resources and allowing outside visitors to contribute more strongly to the state's tax base.
Relating to his chairmanship of the Kentucky House Transportation Committee, Upchurch talked a lot about the roads Kentucky is on, literally and figuratively — "We budget about $3 billion, with a 'b', for transportation projects here in the state," he said, noting that when his party took the majority in Frankfort, they wanted to scrap the "wish list" type of road plan that took too long to be realized. "We wanted to start projects that were feasible, that would actually get done. ... We are budgeting things that are actually going to happen.
"Over the course of the next few years, you're going to see a lot of projects in this area — a lot of them are already under construction, a lot of them are about to be under construction," he added.
Upchurch also talked about a focus on navigating through the world of "green energy," such as power infrastructure for electric cars on the roadways and figure out how they can contribute to the tax base, the way cars that use gas pay a fuel tax that funds road maintenance.
"I'm not necessarily a disciple of green energy, but it's coming," said Upchurch. "We have to be ready for it."
Baker — the only one of the House representatives who actually lives in Pulaski County — talked about the success of his bill deeming religious services "essential" so churches could not be shut down by the governor as they initially were in 2020 as a reaction to the COVID spread.
"That should never have happened," said Baker. "So we filed that bill in 2021 ... We had overwhelming support across the board, Republicans and Democrats." He noted that the bill passed with 83 "yea" votes in the House, vs. 12 against.
Baker also talked about the legislature's tax reform plans, saying "If someone makes $50,000, when we get rid of the income tax in the future, as it continues to reduce and go away, that's $2,500 that's going to be in the pockets of the taxpayers. It doesn't belong in Frankfort. It belongs in the pockets of the people who earned that money, and that's you. ... You can go out and use that to stimulate the economy."
Meade looked ahead to next year's legislative session, which he predicted would feature more economic policy and addressing unemployment insurance, as well as work on getting broadband internet a wider reach across the Commonwealth.
The legislators also addressed their plans to expand and make faster U.S. 27 from Somerset to Lexington — or more specifically to Garrard County, at which point, the road to the larger city has already been developed.
Another topic was workforce retention and addressing employee shortages. Meade said that Kentucky ranked 49th in the nation in workforce participation — and no. 1 in the U.S. for least amount of people returning to work after the COVID shutdown.
"We went ahead and ended the state of emergency, to cut off all those additional dollars that were coming in, food stamps, additional welfare money," said Meade. "We also then went on to do the unemployment insurance reform ... cutting the number down from 26 weeks to 12 weeks to start off, and then for every half percent that the unemployment rate goes up, then they would add two weeks to that to help folks out. We understand that there are going to be (difficult) times, we're in a recession or whatever it may be, and folks are having a difficult time finding jobs."
He also said that regarding welfare reform, there would be a waiver to file stating that if one is an "able-bodied person choosing not to work," you would have to participate in a community engagement program or a work program in order to continue to get benefits. This policy is dependent upon actions at the federal level however, he noted.
"We've got to quit giving away the free money. We've got to get these people to the point where they just want one job," said Upchurch. "Until our federal government gets to that point where they cut it off, and we do what we can as a legislature to cut it off ... I'm not hopeful that you will see much improvement in the labor participation. We've got to get to that point where people actually are wanting a job because they need a job."
