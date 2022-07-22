The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home of Edward L. Decker, age 28, on Piney Grove Road following a report of a stolen truck in the driveway.
Upon their arrival, Deputy Trent Massey, Sergeant Zach Mayfield, Deputy David Campbell, and Deputy Kyle Edwards discovered a camper that was later confirmed to be the legal possession of Decker. Decker had been asleep on the bed in the camper for the past several hours. Deputy Massey made note of the .22-caliber Rifle that lay on the bed beside Decker.
Police announced their presence to Decker and entered the camper. They placed Decker under arrest and confiscated the rifle without reported incident.
Decker legally owned the home and told police he was the sole occupant of the camper though it was confirmed that the truck that had been reported stolen was indeed not the legal possession of Decker and had a cash value of $31,035.00.
Decker was also served by Deputy Trent Massey a warrant for violation of the Kentucky State Parole Board. The warrant contained a conviction for a felony theft charge in Pulaski Circuit Court. The violation was to his release conditions.
Decker was ultimately charged with the Receiving Stolen Property with a value of $10,000 or more and Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
Sheriff Greg Speck has not yet reported how the stolen truck had come into Decker’s possession.
Decker is currently housed in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Deputy Massey continues the investigation.
