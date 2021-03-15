A Somerset man was arrested on drug-related charges Monday after a traffic stop.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 12:19 AM, Deputy Tan Hudson was on routine patrol when he observed a maroon Honda operating in an unsafe manner, crossing the centerline and fog line on the side of the road.
Upon stopping and approaching the vehicle, Hudson observed the driver, Bailey Huff, 19, of Somerset, who appeared to be under the influence of intoxicating substances. During his investigation it was revealed that Huff had used marijuana and methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's office. Deputy Hudson conducted field sobriety tests on Huff; after the tests, the suspect was placed under arrest for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence.
Lieutenant Richard Smith deployed his K9 Giro to conduct a walk-around the vehicle. Smith stated that Giro indicated the presence of illegal narcotics inside of the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies then conducted a search of the vehicle where they located methamphetamine (approximately 1.2 grams), baggies, and a large amount U.S. currency.
Huff was charged with:
• Reckless Driving;
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substances, first offense;
• FIrst-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, first offense (Methamphetamine);
• Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.
Huff was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Deputy Hudson was assisted by Lt. Richard Smith and Deputy Nick Barber on the scene.
