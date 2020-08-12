A local man was arrested as the result of a tip that he was selling drugs near a local fitness center, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Brandon Mayfield, 30, Hacker Road, Somerset was arrested Tuesday at just before 9 p.m. and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Deputy Tan Hudson received a tip that the suspect was selling illegal drugs in the fitness center's parking lot.
Hudson noticed Mayfield, and that he appeared to have what he suspected to be illegal drugs in his hand, but when confronted by Deputy Hudson, Mayfield attempted to conceal the drugs in his pocket, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office stated that Hudson searched Mayfield and located 12.3 Grams of Methamphetamine, .6 Grams of Heroin and 4.4 Grams of Marijuana, and also seized $693 in cash.
Through investigation, it was determined that no drugs were sold from inside the fitness center or in the parking lot, according to the sheriff's office.
Mr. Mayfield was arrested by Deputy Hudson and charged with the following:
• First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, a first offense (greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine).
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, a first offense, (Heroin).
• Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 ounces), a first offense.
• Drug Paraphernalia
Sheriff Greg Speck asked that anyone with any information about drug activity or any crime should contact the sheriff's office at 606-678-5145. Callers can remain anonymous. People can also visit http://www.pulaskisheriff.com
The investigation continues by Deputy Tan Hudson.
