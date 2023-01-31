A Somerset man won a prize worth half a million dollars on a lottery ticket purchased in the Bronston area, according to information from the Kentucky Lottery.
The individual, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won a $500,000 prize on a $20 Casino Millions Limited Edition Scratch-Off ticket, and took home $357,500 of that after taxes.
According to the release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winner stopped at the Jay Gayatri Southern Express gas station on Ky. 790 in Bronston earlier this month and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those ticket to buy the Casino Millions ticket from which he won the major price.
“I scratched it off and went back in to check it on the machine. I just couldn’t believe it, I still don’t,” he told lottery officials. “I let the clerk check it too, but I made sure I signed the back of it first!”
The winning ticket matched the number 11; located directly below was the game’s $500,000 top prize.
“I called my wife, who was at work, and told her I’d be there to pick her up in 30 minutes,” he said.
“I didn’t know what was going on, he didn’t give me any information,” his wife told lottery officials. “I just figured he needed me to help him with some of his work projects.”
The couple traveled to Louisville to claim the check for $357,500. They plan to pay off their house and a few other things. “Nothing too extravagant,” they said.
Jay Gayatri will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
