A Pulaski County man was fatally injured after falling from a bluff around Lake Cumberland this weekend.
Stephen Flynn, 40, was the subject of a missing person's search before being discovered on Saturday, around Suits Us Drive, off of West Ky. 80., north of Lee's Ford Marina.
Det. Joey Johnson of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene Saturday afternoon and learned what had happened from deputies there that had responded the previous day to the missing person's report.
"The family had not had contact with (Flynn) on Friday, February 5," said Johnson.
Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson was Flynn's step-father. He noted that Flynn had been driving one of real estate agent Rick Barker's golf carts. When the cart was found without anyone around it, that raised suspicions, he said.
Johnson said that a witness had seen individuals on the golf cart in the area around 1 p.m. Friday, so the accident is likely to have taken place around then. Flynn was reportedly out searching for arrowheads at the time. He was with another individual who left the area without Flynn.
"The gentleman who was with (Flynn) told deputies where he last saw him," said Johnson. "... He lost contact with (Flynn) for a couple of hours, and decided to go on and leave."
The other individual was seen walking along the road Friday after leaving the area, which led to some belief that might have been Flynn and Friday's search efforts were called off after proving unsuccessful, noted Johnson. However, no contact with Flynn had yet been made by Saturday, so the search resumed.
Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team and the Rescue Squad were called out to asset. SRT Chief Doug Baker said his team used their drones to search the area Friday night and went back out Saturday. Rescue Squad personnel searched from boats on the water.
Flynn was spotted from the water, said Johnson, about 30 yards past the old waterline (the lake is currently down significantly, noted Johnson), about three-quarters of the way over the bluff.
Johnson said that it appears Flynn had fallen; though the autopsy results were still out on Monday, a preliminary autopsy suggested it was an accidental death, and that there was no foul play suspected.
The investigation is still going on and there are still interviews to be done with people in the area, said Johnson.
Lawson recalled Flynn as having a "huge heart," and will be missed by his family, including four children.
"Everyone who knew Stephen knew what kind of heart he had," said Lawson. "He never met a stranger. He'd give you the shirt off his back if you needed it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.