A Science Hill man was sentenced last week to five years’ supervised probation in connection to three separate wanton endangerment cases.
David W. Irvine, 39, pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment on January 9 and was formally sentenced last Tuesday, according to court records.
The Pulaski County Grand Jury returned three indictments against Irvine in December 2018 — one of which charged him with Attempted Murder in connection to an October 28, 2018, incident investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).
The agency reported at the time that Irvine fired several shots at a neighbor living directly across from him on Vaught Ridge Road. The other two indictments — each charging Irvine with two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment — involved previous complaints of the defendant discharging his weapon “in unsafe directions.”
Two loaded handguns were recovered near the suspect at the time of his October arrest, according to the sheriff’s office. He was initially lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center under a $500,000 cash bond. Once the indictments were returned, the bond was reduced to $50,000 cash or property.
In exchange for his guilty plea, Irvine’s Attempted Murder charge was amended down to match the other first-degree Wanton Endangerment counts. The prosecution also recommended a probated sentence. In one of the cases, Irvine has also been asked to pay restitution by May 7.
