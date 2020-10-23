A Somerset man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in two separate cases.
In a judgement from Tuesday, Bobby Hoskins Jr., 51, was sentenced to five years for first-degree Wanton Endangerment and one year for first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).
Each charge pertained to a separate incident.
The wanton endangerment charge was amended down from first-degree Robbery in connection to a July 1, 2019, incident investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
An arrest warrant had been issued in that case when Hoskins was spotted in Walmart a week later by Somerset Police Officer Greg Guffey. During Hoskins’ arrest on the robbery warrant in the store parking lot, officers found “several small ziplock bags” containing more than two grams of a crystalline substance which Hoskins acknowledged to Ofc. Guffey was for personal use.
The officer charged Hoskins with several offenses related to robbery arrest and subsequent drug discovery. However, Hoskins ultimately pleaded guilty last month to an amended charge of first-degree possession.
At press time, Hoskins remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
