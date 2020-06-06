A man from Nancy could serve more than 24 years in federal prison after pleading guilty last December to one count of Production of Child Pornography.
Rex Allen Doane, 35, was sentenced on Friday to 292 months in federal prison, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier. Doane was facing 15 to 30 years in prison.
As part of the plea agreement, the United States dismissed a second count of Receipt of Child Pornography. In the agreement, Doane previously admitted that, on May 31, 2019, he engaged in an online conversation with a 15-year-old minor female, using Facebook Messenger. He also admitted to requesting explicit images from the minor victim. After she transmitted a sexually explicit photograph to him, he continued to send the victim sexually-explicit messages.
Doane was arrested in June by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch in connection with the incident.
Under federal law, Doane must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.
Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jerry Templet, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); and Commissioner Rodney Brewer, Kentucky State Police, jointly made the announcement.
The investigation was directed by 11HSI and KSP. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna Reed.
At press time, Doane remained lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center in London.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
