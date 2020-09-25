A local man charged with drug possession after being found sleeping in his vehicle has been sentenced to one year in prison.
Tyler Andrew Daulton, 31, of Nancy, was sentenced in Pulaski Circuit Court Friday after pleading guilty in June to first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (first offense, heroin).
The charge stemmed from a May 20, 2019, incident investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the arrest citation, Sergeant Richard Smith found Daulton asleep in the driver’s seat of his vehicle which was stopped in a driveway just over nine miles north of Somerset. The vehicle was reported to have been in reverse.
During Sgt. Smith’s investigation, he located a small amount of marijuana and suspected heroin. Daulton’s license had been suspended due to a previous drunk-driving conviction. He was indicted last November only on the heroin charge.
Daulton remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.