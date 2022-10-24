A Somerset man was fatally shot after entering another individual's parked vehicle, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 1 a.m. on Monday, sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting complaint at a residence on Ash Street, in the Green Meadows Subdivision of Pulaski County.
According to the sheriff's office, homeowner Jared Anderson observed an individual inside of Anderson's SUV, which was parked in his driveway
Anderson approached the vehicle, opened the door, and confronted the individual, then fired a handgun at the person inside the SUV, according to the sheriff's office.
The individual on Anderson’s property was identified as Gregory N. Ramsey, 49, of Somerset.
Ramsey was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.
Detective Matt Bryant, with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office’s Criminal Investigation’s Division, will be continuing the investigation with the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office confirmed for the Commonwealth Journal that there have not been any charges filed to this point.
Once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Pulaski County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for a determination concerning presentation to a Pulaski County Grand Jury.
Hancock said at this time, there is no known connection between the two individuals, based on available information.
Assisting at the scene were the Somerset Police Department and the Somerset/Pulaski County EMS.
