Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.