The beat of the drums, coming onto the field. The pomp of the uniforms, decked out head to toe. The wall of sound, dozens of individual talents coming together in harmony.
Marching band is back.
After a most unusual season in 2020 — for the same reason everything was unusual in 2020 — the three local public high schools are ready to put a band back out on the field with regularity this fall, and for students, it’s an opportunity that can no longer be taken for granted.
“It is my understanding that most bands across the state are smaller in numbers this season because of COVID-19,” said Megan Lenox, band director at Somerset High School. “It is our mission to make this year a positive experience for our students, ensuring that they grow as musicians and as young men and women.”
As of now, it looks like the bands will return to live contests as in the past. Due to COVID-19 concerns and students being out of the classroom much of the time, KMEA (Kentucky Music Educators Association) decided to cancel their 2020 season last July, and MSBA (MidStates Band Association) and Bands of America quickly followed suit.
The Pulaski County High School marching band actually did quite well in this strange new world, however. When the USBands organization announced they’d have a fully virtual season with competitions running from the end of September up to the championships last weekend, the opportunity came for Pulaski to pit themselves against other bands their size from across the nation. They consistently stayed in the top 5 for two weeks, then surged to the top toward the end of the season. Competing in Division 1 based on band size, against 50 other virtual performers — some from Kentucky, many others from elsewhere, Pulaski was first named state champions, then Southeast Regional champions, and finally national champs in their division. That includes topping 29 other bands at Nationals, beating out schools from New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Commonwealth Pageantry circuit focused on bands from Kentucky with some from other states, and the MidStates circuit held the Central States championships, which also saw wins by Pulaski in their class size.
But competing virtually — which involves the band filming its performance and submitting it to judges for feedback — doesn’t beat the real thing, anymore than playing football in front of an empty stadium does. And so Scott Sexton, director of that same “P.R.I.D.E. of Pulaski” band, is happy to be looking at a more normal schedule for 2021 — even if not quite everything is exactly normal yet.
“We were able to have band camp pretty normally, but have since gone back to masking instruments and wearing playing masks indoors. We are also maintaining six feet between performers,” he said. “So far, the competition season is going to be normal but there are plans in place to modify the season if it comes to that using a hybrid (live and virtual) system like we used at PCI (the Pulaski County Invitational) last year. If that has to be put in place, State Finals will be virtual.”
In addition to their own marching band competitions, Southwestern band director Austin Gilliatt noted that the band will be fulfilling the longstanding tradition of playing at high school football games. But it’s performing for scores and trophies is where a band really shines, and participating students get to light their own competitive flames.
“The students worked incredibly hard during summer band camp,” said Gilliatt. “We completed a four week, phased in by sections, camp. While I was obviously proud of the amount of progress the students made in playing and marching, I was even more proud of their work ethic, attitude, and resiliency.”
Or take it from the students themselves. Lenox asked some of her Somerset High School students what they got out of the band experience, and there were a variety of answers. James Sayers replied, “The feeling of family that is rewarded to everyone involved, and seeing myself and others grow both as musicians and as people,” while Dakota Salmons said it’s “the end result when we get off the field after performing and it’s our best run yet, the energy is just unmatchable.”
Much like the Maroons’ own Pulaski County Invitational on September 25, Somerset High School is also hosting a contest this year, the Jumper Classic on September 11.
“We are excited to have bands come to our home field for that event,” said Lenox. “We appreciate all of the support that our administration has given to us over the past year and a half to ensure that our band remains an important part of our Briar Jumper community at SHS. We are looking forward to a great season.”
This year’s local bands will be playing three different and compelling shows. Southwestern’s show is called “A Place Where the Clouds Dance,” which is heavily inspired by Eric Whitacre’s “Fly to Paradise” and to some extent “The Dance” by Garth Brooks, said Gilliatt. The show also features original music.
“With the many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic among other unfortunate setbacks this past school year, The Pride of the Tribe set out to bring an uplifting and inspiring show to the field for the ‘21 season,” said Gilliatt. “The show is about believing in yourself, rising above and overcoming both intrinsic and extrinsic barriers, making the impossible possible, and having passion.”
Somerset’s show this year is titled “Skid in Broadside” and is based off of a quote from Hunter S. Thompson — “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming ‘Wow! What a Ride!’”
Said Lenox, “It is about going through life and letting your experiences change you up unto the very end. The music is original and was composed by SHS alumnus Jimmie Hafley, who is a senior music education student this year at Morehead State University.”
For Pulaski County, the 2021 show is called “The Midas Touch,” and explores the story of King Midas and “how his greed almost cost him everything,” said Sexton. “It provides a good reminder that we should be grateful for what we have and that we should be careful what we wish for.”
The show’s music includes an original piece by Eric Hale, an accomplished Kentucky band director who assists Sexton called “The Touch”, “Gold” by Imagine Dragons, “In Paradisum” by Karl Jenkins, and “160 BPM” from Angels and Demons by Hans Zimmer.
The beat goes on for local bands, and even the impact of COVID-19 concerns on schools and student activities isn’t enough to drown out the music in 2021. While the trophies to take back and put in a case are nice, it’s the personal development of young people that really makes the experience a rewarding one for local band directors.
“While seeing a marching band show come together over the course of a season and the improvement from rehearsal to rehearsal is obviously rewarding, on of the most rewarding things, at least for me, is seeing how our students develop into well-rounded citizens,” said Gilliatt. “We not only teach music in band, but we also teach essential life skills. Band helps young students learn confidence, responsibility, teamwork, punctuality, and self-discipline. Watching our students grow and mature is the most rewarding part for me.”
