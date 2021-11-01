Both the Somerset High School and Pulaski County High School marching bands have the right to toot their own horn this weekend.
The two groups of student musicians competed on Kentucky's biggest stage for marching bands and put forth some of the better performances their respective schools have enjoyed over time.
The state KMEA (Kentucky Music Educators Association) semifinals finals for marching bands were held on Saturday, with the top groups competing for state championships at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Somerset fared particularly well, with the school's best finish since state-sanctioned marching competitions began in the mid-1980s. The Jumper Band made finals for the first time, finishing fifth in Class A (for smaller bands) semis, out of 12 bands. The top six went on to finals — a change from years past, when only the top four went — and so Somerset advanced with their Distinguished score of 80.6.
There, Somerset placed fifth with a score of 75.85 — Owensboro Catholic High School won the class with a score of 84.85 — but it was still an incredible accomplishment for Somerset, considering that the marching program was only revived six years earlier after lying dormant for a time.
"It was a rainy and cold morning, but our students received a distinguished rating and an advancement to KMEA Finals for the first time in Somerset High School history," said Megan Lenox, Somerset's band director. "Our finals performance order draw was third among six bands which put our performance time at 4 p.m. Our students delivered an even better performance and we placed fifth in Class A among the best bands in the state.
"We are so thankful for the support of our staff, administration, parents, sponsors, and community members. We simply would not have had the success that we have had this season without them," she added. "Our students have accomplished incredible things this season, we are so proud of their growth and are looking forward to the amazing progress that we will make in the future."
The Jumper Marching Band 2021 field show was titled “Skid In Broadside” and was composed of all original music by SHS band alum Jimmie Hafley. The show was based around a quote by Hunter S. Thompson, with a theme of taking risks and living life to the fullest. Senior trombonist James Sayers, was featured as the main character throughout the performance, standing out with solos.
"The kids performed multiple styles and advanced techniques throughout the show including a great moment of jazz and rock with James playing his trombone through effects that had his trombone sounding like an electric guitar," said Lenox. "The percussion section were featured towards the end of the show performing the extremely difficult 'Flight Of The Bumblebee' while the brass and woodwinds were utilizing the 16 foot long slides that were a part of the prop design.
"All in all, the kids were extremely challenged with difficult music and visual challenges that took the audience on a wild journey," she continued. "The final narration ended the show after the last note. The final quote was 'Wow, what a ride,' and that is exactly what the audience received. It also perfectly sums up the band's season as a whole."
Meanwhile, Pulaski County High School was looking to improve on their best-ever finish — fifth, in 2019. Unfortunately, the P.R.I.D.E. of Pulaski finished seventh out of 12 in Class AAA (for medium-size bands) on Saturday, barely missing the cut for finals. With a Distinguished score of 81.45, only a razor-thin margin separated them from sixth-place Madison Southern High School, with a score of 81.55. (Murray High School would go on to win in finals; Pulaski neighbor Russell County was fourth.)
Still, the seventh-place finish is Pulaski's second-highest ever at KMEA's state competitions, and Pulaski band director Scott Sexton is proud of his group's effort in difficult circumstances.
"We a had a very steep mountain to climb since we drew second at AAA semifinals in what was undoubtedly the most competitive class this season at KMEA," said Sexton. "Our students gave an amazing performance in the pouring rain at 10:15 Saturday morning but we finished just 0.1 away from advancing to the finals competition ... We were the only group that performed in the first six to earn a Distinguished Rating."
The band is playing a show called “The Midas Touch,” with music based on “Gold” by Imagine Dragons, “In Paradisum,” by Karl Jenkins, and music from the film “Angels and Demons” by Hans Zimmer, as well as original music by Eric Hale. Interestingly, Hale — a veteran Kentucky band director whose bands at Bourbon County were regulars in state finals and multiple winners — had been a key part behind-the-scenes in Pulaski's rise in the standings in recent years, assisting Sexton. Hale recently took the head director job at Nicholas County, which, like Somerset, made Class A finals, and finished sixth in his first year returning to the school, where he was director in the 1990s, winning multiple state championships.
As for Pulaski, the next step is leaving Kentucky and taking their show on the road.
"Fortunately, this is not the end of our season," said Sexton. "We compete at the Mid-States Band Association Championships on Saturday, November 6 at Miamisburg High School in Ohio and the Bands of America Grand National Championships on November 12-13 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind."
