The headline maker of the week was the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis.
Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of three charges — third-degree murder, second-degree unintentional murder, and second-degree manslaughter — relating to the May 2020 death of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd. Chauvin, a white officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, knelt with his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine-and-a-half minutes while making an arrest, an action determined to have led to Floyd’s death.
Along with Chauvin, three other officers at the scene were also arrested — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane. The incident sparked unrest in the Minneapolis community and around the country, as well as a national discussion about overuse of force by law enforcement and how it relates to issues of race.
That discussion reached here to Pulaski County as well. A Juneteenth event held in downtown Somerset last summer saw echoes of the protests around the nation, in the form of slogans and demonstrative actions. The event was peaceful and well-received within the community and helped lead to the formation of the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council, a group whose “mission is to embrace diversity and encourage unity in the Lake Cumberland region by educating and creating inclusive community programs that encourage diverse representation and involvement in business, education and leadership positions,” as stated on their Facebook page (@lakecumberlanddiversitycouncil).
On Wednesday, the Commonwealth Journal spoke to some African-Americans in the community, including individuals associated with the Diversity Council, about their thoughts on Tuesday’s verdict.
Rikiyah Pryor, Administrative Assistant and Finance Director with the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, who helped create the Diversity Council, said holding accountable those responsible for upholding justice is “non-negotiable,” and is grateful to see an example of that take place — “even if it took longer than a lot of us would have hoped for,” she said.
“I personally feel that the ongoing issue of injustice for the black community and others that are in support of diversity is not just a law enforcement and citizen problem, but a heart posture problem,” said Pryor. “In going back to the heart of the problem, the brutality that was shown that day was not policing, it was unnecessary violence and misused technique that resulted in the loss of a life that was too soon taken away.
“On behalf of myself and the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council, we are glad to have seen justice for George Floyd and want to continue to see it moving forward,” she added.
Kathy Perkins Townsend, Healthy Somerset Director with the City of Somerset, was also key in the creation of the Diversity Council. She described feeling a variety of emotions upon learning of the verdict against Chauvin on Tuesday.
“I was happy about the verdict. I think we needed that as a Black community. With everything that’s been going on, all the shootings, we absolutely needed a guilty verdict,” said Townsend. “Then I was sad, for the fact that George Floyd is no longer here, and it had to come to that, him losing his life and (the case) going on trial. ... It’s sad because, why does he have to be the face of justice?”
As far as the community at large, Townsend observed that her friends and the people she’s around were pleased with the outcome of the trial.
“I’m happy about the verdict, but we’ve got work to do,” she added. “We’ve got to believe that America can be the America we want it to be, but we have to put the work in to get it there.”
Elaine Wilson, Director of Equity and Inclusion for Somerset Community College, said she hadn’t observed any particular reaction on campus to the verdict, but had been in conversations with friends about it, who felt it was “exactly the right thing” to come out of the case.
“I personally feel that this verdict might be the turning point for having fewer of these kinds of actions against people of color,” said Wilson. “Probably the biggest part of this was the breaking of the code of silence that some police have with regard to what other people do. ... This could be the turning point for this kind of behavior to turn around what has historically been (an issue of) horrible things for people of color and nobody being held accountable. A lot of things have happened over the years. I believe (the verdict) is the right thing to happen.”
In terms of police leadership speaking out against cases of extreme and unnecessary force like that seen in the Chauvin case, Wilson noted that she’s spoken with Somerset Police Chief William Hunt numerous times and they have participated in forums together where Hunt “denounced this kind of behavior.” She’s proud of Hunt for doing so, and added, “I believe there are a number of us that feel that way.”
She added, “My belief is that there are enough people around here who are not for this kind of behavior to be seen as something positive for this community.”
