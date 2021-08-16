"It's heartbreaking."
Here in the United States, Delynn Gibson is known for flying helicopters — seven years with Air Methods, the service frequently used to transport people with medical emergencies or from accident scenes, as well as time with Kentucky State Police, flying their chopper.
He also flew in Afghanistan with the U.S. military. He got to know the land, it's people, it's children.
And like many Americans, he's been seeing reports of what's happening in that nation right now. And, as stated above, it breaks his heart.
Gibson served over 31 years in the U.S. Army and Kentucky National Guard. In 2004, he spent 10 months in Afghanistan, rank Chief Warrant Officer 4 and commander of the Fixed Wing Detachment. Based out of Bagram, north, it was Gibson's job to transport combatant commanders around Afghanistan, specifically to and from the joint operations center in Bagram where operations meetings took place daily.
"The Afghans that wanted their country back were glad we were there," said Gibson. "They were hard workers, and hard fighters. They were glad we were there, standing by their side to fight the Taliban, to keep them from raping their daughters and killing their children.
"On days when i wasn't flying, we had family members from home send over brand-new pairs of shoes; we called it Operation Shoe Fly," he continued. "We'd take the shoes out in our Chinook helicopter to small villages, and hand them out to kids, adults, anyone else in that village. We'd spend four or five hours there, play baseball, throw the ball with kids. In some instance, I'd help do first aid with some of them. The kids themselves were a joy. It's just so sad."
Sad because of what is happening in Afghanistan right now. A hotbed of terrorist activity in the Middle East, Afghanistan has found itself quickly overrun by Taliban forces just ahead of the planned removal of U.S. troops. The Taliban, made up of Islamic extremists intent on enforcing severe Sharia law and infamous for human rights violations, were displaced from their power position in Afghanistan in 2001 following U.S. and allied military action in the wake of 9/11, with U.S. presidents from Barack Obama to Donald Trump working toward an eventual troop withdrawal in the years that followed — though Trump warned in 2017 that "a hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists ... would instantly fill, just as happened before September 11."
In May, the U.S. began its ultimate withdrawal, with Bagram's air base evacuated in July. Almost immediately thereafter, the Taliban moved in and started taking over major Afghan cities; on Sunday, the capital metropolis of Kabul was captured, and the Afghan government fell to the Taliban.
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke Monday, defending the decision to follow through with the removal of troops from Afghanistan.
"I am president of the United States of America, and the buck stops with me," said Biden. "I'm deeply saddened by the facts we now face, but I do not regret my decision to end America's war fighting in Afghanistan and maintain a laser focus on our counterterrorism missions there and in other parts of the world."
But as far as Gibson is concerned, America wasn't fighting a war in Afghanistan anymore — but it was helping stave off potential terroristic threats.
"It wasn't really a war; it was a defensive action over there," he said. " ... (The 9/11 terrorists) were being trained in Afghanistan. Why would you pull out just so they could go back to what they were doing? I know it's not prime duty for soldiers to go over there, but at least if they had some show of force to protect the country, it also helps protect our interests. I almost guarantee (terrorist) risk assessment goes way up on U.S. soil."
Many Afghan people who helped the U.S. were supposed to be able to get out, and have "free passage" into the U.S., said Gibson. "We make a bunch of promises when we go into a place that's occupied," he noted. "We went in after (terrorist organization) Al-Qaeda; as we were, the Taliban was trying to take over the Afghan people. We just assumed that role in trying to protect them from the Taliban and train them to fight the Taliban to preserve their own country. They had soldiers over there willing to fight and die for their own country. We were even training some Afghans to be pilots."
Though the U.S. forces had been training the Afghan people how to fight off the Taliban themselves, having the Americans present provided a security blanket of sorts, without which Afghan cities became much more opportunistic targets, noted Gibson.
"(The Taliban) was starting to work their way back up and take different provinces in the country, but they would not come into Kabul," he said. "We only had 2,500 troops there at the time, but (the Taliban) wouldn't make a move there because they knew if they came in, they'd be destroyed.
"(The Taliban) were prepared," he added. "They had a date they knew we were going to pull out by. ... (The Afghan people) just didn't have the backing of the most powerful force there anymore. With the 2,500 troops, there was just enough to make them confident to take on the Taliban, but as soon as we pull out our show of force, (the Taliban) comes in and overruns them. You had soldiers there jumping on the airplane trying to get out of there because they were just being overrun."
Indeed, many Americans have seen the horrific footage of desperate Afghan people clinging to departing U.S. military aircraft and falling to their deaths in an attempt to escape their fallen homeland.
"It's terrible," said Gibson. "I'm just sick to my stomach, and a lot of my friends who were over there, it's disheartening for us. It's like our government let us down. Not so much us — we were paid to do that. I was a soldier, I would go where they told me to go. I just feel really bad for Afghanistan's people who were there helping us fight Al-Qaeda, and fight the Taliban side-by-side. Then you've got the senior advisor (White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan) telling the president it's because the Afghans didn't have the will to fight. That's bull****."
Local attorney Greg Ousley didn't serve in Afghanistan, but he was in the Middle East, a Military Police officer in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Gulf War fought by the first President George Bush in 1991 in reaction to Iraq's invasion of Kuwait. An enlisted corporal, Ousley spent time in both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Familiar with the Middle East and U.S.'s interests against terrorism there, Ousley feels that the American withdrawal was "not very well-thought out."
He admits that he wouldn't be the first person to ask about how things should be done, nor would the answer be a quick and simple one. However, "It's obvious there should have been a (better) plan to ensure that American contractors, American assets — meaning people as well as equipment — should have been removed from there. The last people with boots on the ground should have been marines.
"I'm not saying I have all the answers," he added, "but the American military man has looked in the eyes of those Afghan allies and has made promises, and now those promises are going to be broken and those allies are going to die."
And those numbers will not be small, he noted. "Kabul is a city of (approximately) 4.4 million people, almost a million more people than are in Los Angeles. Without the presence of the United States, any U.S. sympathizer or anyone who allowed the 'infidels' to come in there, the Taliban is going to execute them. I hate that for them, because a lot of innocent women and children will die at the hands of the Taliban."
Ousley observed that as soldiers, people like himself would go and "fight for the policymakers, but we don't really get a say-so in policy." To have those "policymakers" now pull out troops in a way that effectively unravels what the soldiers fought for can be frustrating, especially when soldiers are needed so much more in Afghanistan than other places where they're stationed around the world.
"We have bases in Germany, we have bases in Japan," he said. "You could put a couple thousand in Kabul and make sure the Taliban doesn't come in, but now we're giving them the green light."
Ousley also directed the Commonwealth Journal to David Bridgeman, an Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney locally who served as an SPC4 in the U.S. Army in Iraq from 2005 to 2006. He didn't wish to talk at length about the situation in Afghanistan, but submitted a message he posted on social media as a statement for this article, one that's raw and unflinchingly honest from a soldier's perspective.
"I don't know why, but I've just been in a weird melancholy with the fall of Afghanistan," said Bridgeman. "It's like the wars that my friends, myself, and countless numbers of young and brave kids fought in and sacrificed in during the GWOT …… just didn't mean a damn thing. 20 years of sacrifice.
"Like this big defining thing that loomed over a generation ...... was just worth nothin'.
"This thing. This war. This vacuum of souls. This waste of life. This destroyer of innocence. This spirit that just stained the heart of so many ......... was pointless .........
"We all knew it had to end.
"We just wanted it to end with some dignity."
