U.S. Army and National Guard pilot Delynn Gibson (right) is pictured with his late brother-in-law Benny Dobbs, Jr., who, like Gibson, served his country in Afghanistan. Dobbs, originally of Wayne County, passed away in May of this year, but in Afghanistan, he was in the 82nd Airborne Division, and helped maintain security during elections in Afghanistan. Gibson, who interacted with the Afghan people and helped transport commanders to and from important meetings, reacted to the ongoing situation with the Taliban in Afghanistan in an interview with the Commonwealth Journal on Monday.