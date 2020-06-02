Retired Brigadier General Michael Bouchard is a familiar face in Pulaski County.
A former resident of the community with children still in the area — he now lives with wife Traci in Ohio — and commander of the local American Legion Post 38 (”I travel back and forth,” he said), Bouchard knows the U.S. military. Born in Germany, Bouchard was a military brat himself as a child, moving around the world before settling in Maine for high school. He joined the U.S. Army and rose through the ranks, but after spending time at Ft. Campbell, he realized he had a true affection for the Bluegrass State. When his wife’s job opportunities gave the family the opportunity to move, Somerset was where they settled.
“I said, ‘I’ll move anywhere you want to go except New York and Washington D.C.,’” said Bouchard, a speaker at numerous local events including the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce luncheon and Mill Springs National Cemetery Memorial Day event. “I was at the Pentagon and wanted out of Washington. It was exciting working there, a great place to visit, but not the best place to live — at least it wasn’t for me. It kind of makes you cynical after a while.”
That diplomacy — noting that D.C. wasn’t good for him individually though that may be different for others — carries through in the way Bouchard talks about serious issues. The Commonwealth Journal contacted him for a reaction to the talk by President Donald Trump of sending the military into urban areas affected by riots to quell the situations there, seeking the input of a military mind with local ties for perspective.
Retired for over four years after 31 in the service, Bouchard was quick to point out that his views were his and his alone, and not representative of the U.S. Armed Forces or American Legion itself. He also prefaced his comments by noting that he only knows about the situation what he’s seen and heard on the news, just like everyone else.
And when talking about whether or not military intervention on U.S. soil is justified, he respects the simultaneous existence of two sides of the issue — a multi-dimensional perspective.
“It depends on your feelings about the military and if people have the right or not to loot and riot vs. a peaceful demonstration,” he said. “My personal feeling is, (military action for peacekeeping purposes) is a good thing because it appears to me — being outside, looking at what’s going on — that certain cities in the country have been overwhelmed and are not performing a vital part of their job of protecting their populations, and that includes private property. I’m sure businesses out there and people in their homes are afraid they’ll have their homes destroyed or windows broken or cars burned. I’m sure most of them feel this is a good thing, to have more and stronger enforcement instead of less enforcement.
“But at the same time, I’m sure there are people out there thinking that this is (the United States) becoming a police state,” added Bouchard. “So it becomes a political question for some people.”
For Bouchard though, actions like those the president has talked about recently are necessary. “I think we’re past (the political question),” he said. “Things are out of hand and it needs to be taken care of.”
According to the Associated Press, Trump said Monday that governors throughout the country do not deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to “dominate the streets,” the U.S. military would step in to “quickly solve the problem for them.”
“From what I understand, (Trump) hasn’t federalized the National Guard,” said Bouchard. “(All units) are under the command and control of the states.”
Added Bouchard, “I took (Trump’s) comments to mean that he may federalize the National Guard, kind of similar to what happened with the past riots in L.A. When (John) Kennedy was president, he federalized the National Guard.”
While Trump ultimately could send in active duty troops, utilizing the Insurrection Act of 1807 to do so without the green light from individual states, Bouchard said, “Some people are thinking (Trump is) sending something like the 101st Airborne Division into Louisville. I didn’t take the comments that way.”
Bouchard observed that there are currently around 67,000 National Guard members on duty to help first responders.
“That’s more than were called up (after) Hurricane Katrina (in 2005),” said Bouchard. “In (the Katrina situation), they had called up a little over 50,000 to help out. Not all of those are performing duties like riot controls; some of those are performing COVID-19 (related) missions. Many of them are still doing those missions.”
Bouchard said that the president needs to determine what’s necessary with “the people closest to the problem”: mayors, police chiefs, governors. And states have the ability to call in the National Guard for assistance if they can’t handle incidents of violence themselves.
“It appears to me that in certain areas of our country, it makes sense,” said Bouchard. “Police forces there may be overwhelmed and governors may be overwhelmed. ... The National Guard units are in a supporting role to the police, and it’s the police departments that are actually doing the arresting and choreographing of what needs to be done to quell riots. The National Guard takes direction through civilian and police leadership. They don’t have commanders on the ground deciding what needs to be done.”
It’s important to differentiate, however, between the protests themselves, demonstrations against police brutality against members of the African-American community, and the incidents of violence and property destruction that have sprung up around them.
“From what I understand, just about everybody supports peaceful protest and demonstrating peacefully. That’s not the issue,” said Bouchard. “That issue has been kind of hijacked by other forces out there that have other agendas, in my opinion.
“I think the majority of the country is appalled by what happened (to African-American victims),” he added. “... I think the protesting made a lot of sense and I think most people supported the protestors, but not the protesting has morphed into violence that hijacked the whole reason for the protests in the first place.”
