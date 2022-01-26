“At this point, it’s hard for me to even tell if Tiny Tiny is a band or a solo project or something in-between.”
Perhaps, it may even be appropriate to call it a fun family project.
Somerset’s Boone Williams records under the name Tiny Tiny, an act that really got underway after Williams — grandson of former Somerset mayor Jim Williams — first connected with Nick Coleman of Australia. In 2013, a song Williams had on SoundCloud found a fan in Coleman, a music producer and DJ from Melbourne, and the two formed an unlikely cross-Pacific musical partnership, which resulted in the two of them performing live here at Master Musicians Festival and making a name for themselves both live and via online music platforms.
But Williams has continued to work on his own stateside, developing the act’s easygoing electronic-infused rock sound. And his latest single, which is getting some notable attention on Spotify, features a collaboration with Lilly Watkins — daughter of Williams’ wife Jenny, a local yoga instructor.
“It’s been a lot of things over the years and I’ve been so lucky to have some very talented people be involved for different stints,” said Williams of Tiny Tiny’s make-up. “...(A)t any given time or song or release Tiny Tiny is me and whomever I’ve been vibing with most recently.
“Lilly and I working together happened a little at a time for a while,” added Williams. “Since we’ve known each other, music is definitely something that we bonded over but only in the last year or so did it become something we were actively working on and thinking about together in a more serious manner. It happened pretty naturally.”
Watkins plenty of musical talent, which she honed at Somerset High School, participating in marching band and choir. Williams said that he expects her to grow as a songwriter in her own right in the future, “but for now, it’s Tiny Tiny’s good fortune to have her,” said Williams.
“She’s been everything from a drummer, sounding board for me, to a vocalist,” said Williams, noting that Watkins offered vocals on the latest single. “I think people who are familiar with my music will hear this EP and it will be pretty undeniable what Lilly brought to this. I’m so excited for her, and excited for people to hear this and whatever we get into next.”
That five-track EP, titled “Softly, To the Night,” will be released on all major streaming platforms February 18 via DanceCryDance Records. Williams said he feels “lucky” to make music with the Seattle record label — “(T)hey have just been a joy to work with.”
But the lead single from the album is already making a big impact for Tiny Tiny. Called “Good Times are Hard to Fake,” the song came out on New Year’s Eve and is “way more straight-forward” than much of Williams’ past work, he noted. It’s also something that, for many people, may be highly relatable.
“(I)t’s basically a song about the holiday/family anxieties that people feel around big gatherings,” said Williams. “I’m not anti holiday or anything like that but there is something so depressing to me about seeing some people once or twice a year and everyone being noticeably older and grayer each time.”
As far as the wider theme of the album itself, Williams looked to changes big and small in life and considered the effect that they have on the individual person.
“Our family moved houses this past year and a lot of the themes on the EP are tied to that as well as the greater reality we’ve all been living through with COVID, and the general distrust of seemingly everything in society,” said Williams. “One question I kept coming back to when I was writing these songs is ‘... What does it mean to be a good neighbor? Has that changed?’ I think my favorite line on the EP is ‘I’ll try to be the neighbor I would want someone to be, so keep to myself often, all the time.’ There’s other stuff in there of course but that line sums it up for me the best.”
Certainly, it’s hard to pin down exactly what Tiny Tiny’s style is like if you were to describe it. “I think I might be difficult for some people to get into because right about the time I get comfortable doing one thing is usually when I shake the whole thing up and start doing something different,” said Williams. “In that way, I think I’m more a mad scientist than a songwriter.”
Williams has been pleased with the song’s reception so far. With almost 5,500 listens as of Tuesday, it was added to Spotify’s Fresh Folk editorial playlist a couple weeks ago, which substantially aided in widening its exposure, and is getting some play on college and public radio stations around the country.
“I’m a real sucker for college radio and it really means a lot to me that they support it,” said Williams. “Hopefully when the rest of the EP comes out February 18, it can piggy back off of all that.
“The great thing about making music in 2022 is that you can get your music to the world with just a few clicks of a mouse; the downside is that the internet and our lives are oversaturated with so much information and content that it is really easy for things to slip through the cracks,” added Williams. “There are countless artists way more talented than I making some truly remarkable music that for one reason or another go completely unnoticed as a result of blind luck. That being the case I have been truly lucky to be able to reach the audience that I have and for a long time I had trouble squaring it in my mind what it actually meant. I’ve made s real progress on that and I now just have a lot of appreciation for the people that keep coming back and stick with me through all of the weird things I try.”
Among those supporters whom Williams particularly recalls were those involved in what he called a “DIY venue in Science Hill called Kingbee Ground Sound,” with which he was involved about a decade ago when he first started putting out his own songs as Tiny Tiny.
“(I)t was special and I will always consider those people the Tiny Tiny home team,” he said. “So a big shout out to them, they know who they are. ... What I would tell young artists in the area is find your people. If you are compelled to make art, someone out there in the wide world is going to be compelled to take it in. So that being said, be unapologetically yourself and don’t let other anyone else or lazy stereotypes define for you what it is to be an artist in Somerset, Kentucky. Its totally made up.”
