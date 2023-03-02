Jadan Trammell has a following here in Pulaski County — and that following is hopeful to grow bigger with a national audience.
Trammell, a Pulaski County resident and native of neighboring McCreary County, is looking to appear soon on the hit ABC reality show “American Idol.”
As contestants on shows like “Idol” are highly limited in what they can say to media or others about their appearances on the show, Trammell was unable to do an interview with the Commonwealth Journal at this time.
He was able to confirm, however, that he did audition for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in Nashville, Tenn., on November 9, 2022.
The episodes of the show featuring the auditions from around the country are currently airing Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.
In the second episode of the current season, Trammel could be seen waiting in the background.
His actual audition has not yet been shown, but fans are encouraged to watch the show this Sunday to keep an eye out for Trammel.
Trammell, a singer-songwriter and guitar player who has a promotional Facebook page titled “Jadan Trammel Sings” is known for his live performances locally at venues like The Harbor Restaurant and the Tipsy Toad in downtown Somerset, as well as other locations in the region.
He’ll be performing in front of an even bigger crowd this July, as part of this year’s Master Musicians Festival in Somerset.
Should Trammell advance past the Nashville audition, he’ll make it to the Hollywood round of the competition, where various contestant eliminations are made, before the live shows begin airing.
This isn’t the the first time the Pulaski County area has had contestants on music-based reality shows — there have been several others, notably including Shopville native Michaela Reed’s “American Idol” journey in 2018.
