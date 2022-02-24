Local officials are responding to reports that Russia has invaded neighboring country Ukraine, with those responses ranging from condemning the invasion to raising concerns for both the Ukrainian people and what the invasion means for folks here in Kentucky.
U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers used strong language to express his dislike of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions.
“Vladimir Putin’s brazen strikes on Ukraine are an international breach of peace and an evil attempt to extend his reach of power,” Rogers said Thursday.
“I firmly condemn this deadly attack and I pray for God’s protection over the people of Ukraine, as well as added strength in their defense. The United States must be bold in holding Russia accountable and thwart Putin’s unjustified aggression against a sovereign nation.”
Closer to home, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck also responded with harsh words for Putin, calling him “a bully and a thug.”
Keck said, “I am deeply disturbed by the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine. We should first pray intently for this nation and its people. We should also stand united as a country, repulsed by Russia’s senseless invasion. Vladimir Putin is a bully and a thug who seeks power regardless of consequence. The world is watching how we respond, and I pray it is steadfast and firm.”
For State Senator Rick Girdler, the focus was mainly on how the invasion will hurt the average citizen in both that area of the world and in our own.
“I feel deeply for the Ukrainian people, and the Russian people – some things I’ve heard – they don’t want this either. These are brothers and sisters, basically, for some of those people,” Girdler said.
Throughout Thursday, several news media sources also acknowledged that some Russian citizens were unhappy at the news that Putin had led an invasion into Ukraine.
News websites such as Business Insider and CNN, as well as social media posts, showed gatherings of anti-war protesters in many of Russia’s largest cities.
There were also reports of many of those protesters being detained or arrested, with CNN and others reporting that Russia’s Investigative Committee issued a warning that protestors would see “negative legal consequences” for participating in rallies and riots.
At the same time, Girdler worried that the impact of the Russian government’s actions would cause an adverse economic impact for Pulaskians and Kentuckians in general, at a time when the state is already facing an inflation crisis.
“I feel for the Ukrainians, I really do, but I worry about the average, everyday person here that’s going to feel this, and it’s going to be a big crunch. And that’s what scares me.”
Girdler noted that Russia’s stock market already has tanked with the news of the invasion, but Girdler also worried about the impact the conflict on that side of the world will have on gas prices here.
He said that gas prices had been going up before the invasion, and worries this will be enough to cause prices to go up to $4 or $5 a gallon.
“The average person in Pulaski who has to spend $20 to go to work will have to spend $40, and that cuts into grocery money,” he said.
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement condemning Putin’s actions while laying some of the blame for not stopping the attack on U.S. President Joe Biden.
“Sadly, deterrence after the fact is not deterrence at all. The President should have exercised his extensive authorities to impose certain tough sanctions early enough to actually deter invasion and weaken Russia,” McConnell said.
“… [T]he United States and NATO must redouble our material support for Ukraine’s resistance, further shore up our allies, get serious about energy independence, and invest in the capabilities needed for long-term military competition with Russia and China. Here in Congress, upcoming defense spending measures will provide an opportunity to lead by example,” McConnell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.