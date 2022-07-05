John, Paul, George, and Ringo. Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael. Michelle, Leslie, Alison and Farrah.
Great groups tend to come in fours, and the latter quartet took the microphone Tuesday to talk to the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon crowd to represent the area's tourism brain trust and share info on the lifeblood of this lakeside community.
Michelle Allen, Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau; Farrah Dobbs, Marketing Director for the Kentucky Wildlands; Leslie Ikerd, City of Somerset Director of Tourism; and Alison Pyles, Burnside Tourism Director all came together for the event at The Center for Rural Development, each taking their turn to talk about the past, present, and future of tourism in this area.
And while many tend to associate the Lake Cumberland tourism influx with the so-called "Ohio Navy," a fleet of boats coming down from the Buckeye State to the north every summer, it's so much more than that, explained Allen.
"What a tourist is, is someone who crosses the county line that does not work here or live here," said Allen. "We're not just getting tourists from Ohio and the Ohio Navy. Anybody that's coming from around the region — maybe they're coming to eat at Texas Roadhouse, coming to our boutiques, coming to the lake, whatever it is — is a tourist and they are leaving money behind."
The "leaving money behind" part is the key, because that's how local businesses thrive. Instead of relying more or less solely on local people to keep them afloat, businesses like restaurants, gas stations, etc., in Pulaski County and around the lake region also count on that out-of-town income, and that kind of economic impact is eagerly and expertly tallied by tourism professionals. In 2019, that impact reached the lofty heights of $126 million in Pulaski County alone.
"Then we had the big 'C' in 2020, so we lost 20 percent of that, and that makes $117 million, " said Allen, referring to arrival of the COVID-19 virus. Part of the reason Pulaski didn't suffer too badly is because local tourism revolves largely around the great outdoors — which was seen as a safer alternative in the midst of the COVID era.
"From 2019 to 2020, Pulaski County was the only county in the entire state that had consistent occupancy rates," said Allen, "meaning everybody was still staying in their hotels and still staying in our short-term rentals, which is fabulous for us. Yes, we had a loss, but we didn't have a loss like the rest of the state did. ... People came to us, and why did they come to us? What do we have? Lake Cumberland. Outdoor recreation. PC Park. People could do stuff outside, they could rent the short-term rentals, they could stay with each other's families, and not have to be around everybody else."
Another threat is current high gas prices seen across the nation, which could discourage travel.
"With gas prices being high, everybody was wondering if we would have those numbers — we have the numbers," she noted, "because if they're coming from up north, our prices are still cheaper. They're going to fill up their boat ands fill up their vehicles here before they leave."
Allen talked about how her agency used transient tax money from lodging — "Our goal is to put heads in beds" — toward further promotion of the area. She also mentioned assets like the Mill Springs Battlefield and Haney's Appledale Farm, as well as the City of Somerset's current focus on sports tourism, as major draws for this area.
The impact of Horse Soldier Bourbon's plans to build a new distillery, event venue, and much more in Somerset is another topic Allen touched on. She said she "can't even give you a number of what it's going to do to our community, what it's going to do our region," and mentioned that Somerset will soon likely become either the first or last stop someone makes when touring Kentucky's famed "Bourbon Trail" experience. What's more, Allen described their project as being a "whole other city on top of the City of Somerset," a massive $250-plus million investment that will take time to come to full fruition.
"They've got people from Australia, Japan, Korea, all over the world that are coming to Kentucky and we're missing the boat on that, and we're not going to anymore because they will be traveling on that Kentucky Bourbon Trail and visiting us," said Allen. "... If you're out there and people ask you about it, (Horse Soldier is) coming. ... It's going to be something that we will enjoy as locals, that people from all over the world will enjoy."
Overall, Allen's message could be summed up as she put it: "Pulaski's rockin' it right now." The state has secured $70 million to push tourism, and Pulaski County is benefitting from unprecedented support on the state level.
Ikerd said that tourism is about "sharing your community, sharing your passion" with others, and noted that her fellow tourism professionals and proud and passionate about what they do. A veteran of the hospitality industry, Ikerd has seen much change in the way communities are marketed, but the one thing that has remained the same is "our southern hospitality."
Said Ikerd, "Our visitors are coming back because of the experiences they've had right here in Somerset."
Ikerd pointed to the arrival of current Somerset Mayor Alan Keck in 2019 as signaling "an immediate shift" in the prioritization of downtown revitalization.
"With a new brand for Somerset in place, it became clear what our mission was and how we could move forward," said Ikerd. "We focused on the four pillars that we built in our Somerset brand."
Those include industry and entertainment seen in the northern part of the state, outdoor adventure in the east, art and agriculture from the west, and the southern shorelines.
"Visitors want to live like a local," said Ikerd. "They want to eat, shop, fellowship and enjoy the sense of community that we all desire."
While Somerset may be the central seat of Pulaski, there's a lot going on in Burnside as well. Pyles, a native of northern Kentucky, talked about how "the only town on Lake Cumberland" is "super rich in history," something she didn't fully understand when she took the job leading their tourism efforts earlier this year. She talked about Burnside being the birthplace of the Boy Scouts of America and the longstanding businesses in the community, like the Seven Gables Motel, which relocated with the rest of the town to higher ground when the lake was created and is still in operation today.
"Our history is very important to us in Burnside," said Pyles. "We's like to be able to share that with people."
But Burnside is not just about its history, but is also doing big things in the present. Pyles said that 350 people came to Cole Park to hear bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent on Memorial Day weekend, a healthy crowd for a concert at Burnside's Cole Park. Coming up this Labor Day, for the third straight year, is "Thunder over Burnside," the festival and fireworks show that will bring iconic act Exile back to Pulaski County. The city is working to restore a Boy Scout troop back to the community, keep Christmas Island going after returning it last November, create scenic walking trails for locals and guests alike to enjoy, and push development on Burnside Island with the Dream Big Burnside Initiative.
Pyles also talked about the recent move to partner with Somernites Cruise, to bring the monthly "Meet & Greet" event to the southern end of the county.
"As a graduate of the 2017 Leadership Lake Cumberland class, I learned a little bit about tourism back then, and I remember hearing Keith (Floyd, Somernites Executive Director) talk about Somernites Cruise and the people it brought, but until I was in this role, I didn't truly see that," said Pyles. "Somernites Cruise is a huge asset and I know that we gripe and complain about our streets being crowded ... but man, they support the community."
While Pulaski County is part of the Kentucky Wildlands, the territory also includes most of eastern and south-central Kentucky, ranging from Lake Cumberland all the way over to the Pikeville area in far eastern Kentucky and areas like Morehead and Ashland to the north, spanning over 14,000 square miles — and an area larger than nine other states. The goal of the Kentucky Wildlands branding is to enhance the rich tourism potential within the region and help overcome the barriers smaller communities in the area face when trying to attract visitors by giving a boost to marketing, hospitality, and entrepreneurship.
"We are this brand new initiative that came into fruition in 2020," said Dobbs. Despite the unfortunate timing due to COVID, the message about the Wildlands has gotten out, as they strive to become a National Heritage Area, Kentucky's first. This means the area would receive technical assistance and funding from the National Park Service, beneficial in building key tourism infrastructure and sustaining marketing efforts.
Dobbs noted that adventure tourism was "the MVP" in times made more lean by COVID cautions, and so the Kentucky Wildands "really took off." She added, "We don't have to pay for waterfalls to come into our area, they're already here. We want to embrace our heritage, our culture, our history, our people, our accents."
Helping the regional hospitality industry better promote the area it serves is part of what the Kentucky Wildlands organization does, as businesses that serve the public can improve their customer service with free training in spring through fall available across eastern and southern Kentucky.
"Whenever one of your hostesses comes up to you and you say, 'Hey, what is there to do in the area?' and they say, 'Oh, there's nothing to do here, you might as well just go on up I-75 to Lexington,' no, no," said Dobbs. "We're teaching them in these hospitality classes, 'Hey, there's tons of things to do. What is there not to do in the Kentucky Wildlands? In your town? In the town next to it?'"
Dobbs noted that Kentucky is a "hidden gem" among the rest of the United States, and the purpose of the "Kentucky Wildlands" idea is to present a package to the rest of the world illustrating that.
"We need to stay the course. What we're doing to market The Kentucky Wildlands is working," said Dobbs. "... What we're doing on a national and an international level is really bringing awareness to our southern and eastern Kentucky towns and cities and counties."
