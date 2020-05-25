While many spent their Memorial Day weekend out on the lake, others made waves in Frankfort by holding a protest against Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear that involved hanging an effigy of the Democrat.
An effigy — a created model representation of a person typically used to hang from a tree to protest a political or otherwise unpopular figure — was hung in a tree near the State Capitol on Sunday with a sign reading “Sic Semper Tyrannis” — Latin for “Thus always to tyrants,” a phrase associated with the assassinations of Julius Caesar and Abraham Lincoln — on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.
The events surrounding this scene involved a Patriots Day rally for constitutional rights, including the right to bear arms and self defense, according to the Associated Press. Among the positions of the governor being opposed were his restrictions of businesses and individual actions in reaction to the COVID-19 situation.
But the fake hanging stirred up the most controversy, making national headlines and drawing reactions from social media users, citizens, and public officials alike.
And of the reactions from local figures contacted by the Commonwealth Journal, all of them roundly condemned the act of hanging the governor — or anyone — in effigy.
“Any time that you threaten or terrorize a political official — whether it be me or the governor or (President Donald) Trump, they’ve hung his head up — I hate it on all aspects,” said Sen. Rick Girdler of Somerset, who has had to work with Beshear as a member of the state legislature. “Agree or disagree with his politics, you’ve got to consider (the effigy) as if they want him dead.
“(Beshear’s) kids have to see that and hear that, and his daddy and mom have to hear that and see that,” added Girdler. “You can do whatever you want to me, but kids and grandparents shouldn’t have to put up with that.”
Girdler said that while he disagreed with Beshear on a number of things, specifically related to the coronavirus restrictions and business closings —”I think it’s overreach,” he said — the act of hanging someone in effigy should “have no place in” that disagreement, though he had no objection to demonstrating itself.
“I’ve been up in (Frankfort) for years, I’ve seen tons of protests,” he said. “You let people protest because that’s the way their voice is heard.”
He acknowledged that during the course of protests — whether Sunday’s events, those of teachers protesting former governor Matt Bevin, or any other, there’s “high emotion” and saying “hateful and hurtful things is to be expected,” but “to go these extremes is not acceptable.”
Rep. Tommy Turner of Somerset, another longtime figure in Frankfort, called the effigy “pitiful.”
Said Turner, “I don’t think things like that should be done. I don’t think anybody with good sense would do it. ... I think we’re better than that. It just stirs up hatred.”
Turner said that in his time in state government, he’s “seen some things like that in my career in Frankfort; it’s not good. It makes people not want to be a part of it.”
The issue of free speech has been a discussion point on social media as a result of the demonstration — does protesting by hanging a representation of someone fall under that category, or should it be considered a threat of violence?
Turner said “people probably shouldn’t be able to do that.”
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said that “just because you have a right to do something doesn’t mean you should do it. Just avoid things that are difficult to interpret between free speech and a threat.
“Real protest and change means you motivate and unite and if you want a new leader, you take care of it at the ballot box,” he added. “... I think it’s deplorable, regardless of how you feel about someone’s politics. (Beshear) is still a public servant. There’s a right way to protest and debate things.”
Pulaski Judge-Executive Steve Kelley called the effigy “ridiculous” and said that it showed “hate and bitterness” — and if someone does feel that hate and bitterness, then they “have problems,” he said.
“Whether you like somebody or don’t like somebody, you don’t go to those extremes. It’s shameful,” said Kelley. “When you sign up for politics, you’re going to expect to be ridiculed or made fun of, for people to say things about you, so you’ve got to have a thick skin, but no one deserves that kind of treatment.”
Bill Turpen, chairman of the Pulaski County Republican Party, the party in opposite to Beshears’ own, called the actions a “black mark on Kentucky,” as far as national perception.
“They certainly have the right to (protest), but I am not for that,” said Turpen. “You can’t stop people, but they shouldn’t have done it, and I certainly can’t condone that, and I condemn it. ... It doesn’t give a good impression of what we stand for in Kentucky.”
Turpen’s local counterpart, Pulaski County Democratic Party chairman Dr. Rodney Casada, said that while “everyone’s got the right to protest,” there are ways of doing it that are less threatening than hanging someone in effigy.
“I am shocked, discouraged and saddened, to be perfectly honest, that we’ve come to this point in our country where things like this occur,” said Casada. “I’m saddened that we’ve become so divided as a country, I don’t know how we get back to where we need to be, with both sides marching along a line in the sand.”
Casada, who was appointed early this month by Beshear to the State Board of Directors of the Employers’ Mutual Insurance Authority, said that while he might not always agree with President Trump, for instance, he would “never want anything like that on him,” and believes most Americans feel the same way. He also noted that in terms of COVID-19 policies, Beshear is “doing mainly what the president asked him to,” and that similar restrictions are in place all over the United States.
“When you see things likes this on the national news, it’s not good for our state,” he said. “Hopefully, going forward, this will not happen again.”
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers of Somerset also responded in opposition to the fake hanging, noting that the time period during which it took place — a holiday of solemn remembrance and appreciation for those who died while serving in the nation’s Armed Forces.
“The hatred on display in Frankfort this weekend was appalling, especially on Memorial Day weekend when we remember the honorable thing, men and women who fought to protect all Kentuckians and all Americans — regardless of creed or color,” said Rogers. “The freedom of speech and the right to peacefully protest are cherished in this country, but those who abuse that freedom with pure hatred and the threat of violence are no patriots.”
WLEX 18 reported Monday that a group gathered outside the governor’s mansion for a rally to support Beshear, in reaction to Sunday’s events.
