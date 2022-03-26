Perhaps the most famous bit from the classic TV series “Schoolhouse Rock” was the song about how a bill becomes law. In Kentucky, three bills from the current or previous legislative sessions have potential to rock the way local schools are used to doing things.
Two of those are House Bill 9, which creates a long-term funding method for charter schools in the state and would also see two charter schools added in Kentucky under pilot projects, and Senate Bill 1, a bill that originally required school superintendents to determine curriculum instead of school-based council and to select principals after consultation with the council, among other things.
After going to the House of Representatives however, lawmakers added a number of other features, notably designating a set of historical documents and speeches to be incorporated into classrooms. The bill was passed by lawmakers on Thursday and sent on to Gov. Andy Beshear. It strongly resembles Senate Bill 138, which has not yet been passed.
House Bill 9 is now in the Senate’s hands after passing the House on Tuesday.
Also, 2021’s House Bill 563, a school choice bill making it easier for students to attend public school outside of their district, was passed last year but goes into effect this fall, making it something still on the forefront of local educators’ minds.
The Commonwealth Journal contacted, as per usual regarding school issues, the three local public school superintendents. Somerset Independent’s Kyle Lively was not available to respond as of deadline, but Patrick Richardson of Pulaski County Schools and Jimmy Dyehouse of Science Hill School gave strikingly different responses when asked their take on these respective bills.
Richardson was adamantly opposed to the charter schools bill, for which each state representative claiming part of Pulaski County voted in favor.
“I will always be against taking money from public schools to give them to private schools,” said Richardson. “I honestly believe it’s unconstitutional to take local tax money and do that. I am very disappointed in all of our local legislators that supported that bill and voted for it. I think that they’re doing a disservice to our community to public education as a whole in the state of Kentucky.”
Richardson was also unhappy about the school district “open borders” bill which has already been made law, saying, “It’s a disappointment that many of our local legislators supported that. It is going to make our job in public education more difficult because we’re not going to have any control over students leaving our district and taking that tax money.
“I feel like, they are trying to fix problems with Jefferson County and some of larger district across the state,” said Richardson. “Instead of dealing with them personally on those local levels, they are trying to blanket-punish the entire state in order to accomplish that.”
For Dyehouse, the charter schools bill is really about those larger counties — and, along with the district movement bill, a means of giving families more freedom in choosing their child’s educational path.
“My feeling is, (the charter school bill) is not going to affect us here, in our area,” said Dyehouse. “Charter schools are going to be in Jefferson County, Fayette County, places much larger, where parents feel like they need another option. So I’m not going to say whether I’m for it or against it. I see the reasoning behind it, because it’s to give parents more choice on where their children are educated.
According to the Legislative Research Commission, the two charter school pilot projects put forth by the House Bill 9 would be authorized to open by 2023 in Lousiville and in northern Kentucky, with the aim to reveal to the lawmakers any changes that may need to be made to how charter schools operate in Kentucky.
As far as the “open borders” bill, Dyehouse said his school already has their open enrollment form ready and will be offering open enrollment for out-of-district students starting May 2. He sees it as a great benefit to his single-facility district in northern Pulaski.
“If a parent from Shopville that works in Stanford drives right by my school every day and they’ve heard good things about Science Hill ... or maybe was a student at Science Hill themselves as a child and they want their child to go to Science Hill, and they’re coming right by here anyway ... now they can enroll that student at our school,” he said. “The (state) funding follows them to whatever school they choose.
“There are some similarities in the (charter school and district border bills), but this one is going to help Science Hill,” he added. “We’re smaller and we only have room for 24 students per classroom (in younger grades). ... We will take students from out-of-district considering how much room we have in each classroom, the availability of teachers and staff, and the capacity of our building. It’s going to allow us to grow to closer to 500 students ... We’re setting at like 437 right now.”
Regarding the curriculum changes in Senate Bill 1, Richardson simply issued a “no comment.” Dyehouse approached the issue as a former Social Studies teacher, simply saying, “Any type of documents or any history that we’re studying to help us grow and build on the future that we have with our students, to me, that’s teaching history. We can’t answer for things that happened in the early 1900s because we weren’t there, but what we can do is ... teach that history to help us learn and grow from it and do better in the future. That’s all I care about here at Science Hill.”
Dyehouse noted that he wasn’t familiar with the bill in great detail, and would want to reserve judgment until reading it more carefully. His only concern is that, should the number of required documents to include become too sizable, “how many days of teaching will that take up, just teaching those documents?”
Right now, however, there are only 24 such documents. They include The Mayflower Compact; the U.S. Constitution; the Declaration of Independence; Federalist papers by James Madison and Alexander Hamilton; the June 8, 1789 speech on amendments to the Constitution by James Madison; the first 10 amendments (or Bill of Rights); George Washington’s farewell address; the U.S. Supreme Court opinion in Marbury v. Madison; the Monroe Doctrine; Frederick Douglass’ “What is the Slave to the Fourth of July?” speech; the Supreme Court’s opinion in Dred Scott v. Sanford; Abraham Lincoln’s final Emancipation Proclamation and Gettysburg Address; Susan B. Anthony, Matilda Joslyn Gage, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s Declaration of Rights of the Women of the United States; the September 18, 1895 Atlanta Exposition Address by Booker T. Washington; “Of Booker T. Washington and Others” by W.E.B. Du Bois; the Supreme Court opinion Plessy v. Ferguson; Theodore Roosevelt’s “New Nationalism” speech; Franklin D. Roosevelt’s January 11, 1944 State of the Union Address; Supreme Court opinions in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka; Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” and his “I Have a Dream” speech; and “A Time for Choosing” by Ronald Reagan.
Also added was language saying that “(a)ny instruction or instructional materials on current, controversial topics related to public policy or social affairs provided to public school or public charter school students” should be “within the range of knowledge, understanding, age and maturity of the students receiving the instruction” and “relevant, objective, nondiscriminatory, and respectful to the differing perspectives of students.” Employees of school are not to violate a student’s First Amendment rights by “requiring or incentivizing a student to advocate in a civic space on behalf of a perspective with which the student or the parent or guardian ... does not agree.” Also, school employees are not to be “required to engage in training, orientation, or therapy that coerces the employee to stereotype any group.”
Baker, who represents Pulaski and Laurel Counties in House District 85, acknowledged that the above changes in state law were tied to the hot-button nationwide issue of teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in public schools, an academic framework positing institutional racism as a significant factor in shaping U.S. policy and law over the years. Baker said that in the last legislative session, he had a lot of citizens contact him about their concerns on the matter.
“One of the main (ideas) of the bill is to try to bring unity between people,” said Baker. “We shouldn’t have division between races or sexes or anything else. ... We need to lift everyone up and encourage people and try to bring people together rather than divide people.
“That bill goes back to some of the basic principles of our (nation’s) founding,” he said. “It doesn’t try to hide the fact that we’ve had slavery and some of those issues in our history, but it tries to address it from a standpoint of unity rather than division.”
On the other two bills, Baker echoed the thoughts concerning the relevancy of legislation to Pulaski County vs. larger areas, saying, “Something we have to consider when legislation comes up, it may be more needed in other parts of the state than in Pulaski County or Laurel County or anywhere in rural Kentucky.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
