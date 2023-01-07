Pledging to the oath of office is a step every elected official must take before taking their turn in leadership. On Saturday morning, the public got to watch Pulaski County's officials make those promises.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce held its third swearing-in ceremony for local officials at the historic Virginia Theater this weekend, and a packed house was there for the occasion.
That number included a host of representatives from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and the Pulaski County Detention Center, along with new Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones and incumbent jailer Anthony McCollum respectively.
It also included several Pulaski County Constables who were present, as well as city council members from the City of Burnside (along with Mayor Robert Lawson), Somerset City Council members (along with Mayor Alan Keck), and Pulaski County Magistrates (joining Judge-Executive Marshall Todd, coming into office for the first time).
Also present to be sworn in were Circuit Judges Teresa Whitaker and Eddy Montgomery; District Judges Katie Slone and B.J. Hardy, Court of Appeals Judge Jacqueline Caldwell; and Chief Family Court Judge Marcus L. Vanover. They were sworn in by Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Debra Lambert, and, along with Family Court Judge Jane Venters, helped swear in all the other officials.
Additionally, individuals including Property Valuation Administrator T.W. Todd, County Surveyor Anthony Glenn Thompson, and County Clerk Tim Price were sworn in. Others in certain elected positions did not attend the ceremony; Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue made note of several who were unable to for one reason or another.
"I think everyone here would agree that elected office is often a thankless job that is definitely not for the faint of heart," said Clue to the crowd gathered Saturday morning. "For each of our elected officials, public service is a calling to help benefit the community in which they work and live.
"The Chamber of Commerce believes that in a stronger community, individuals feel less isolated, are more active, and have a greater sense of pride and place in their community," he added. "In short, we look to our elected officials to work together to find common sense solutions that will help propel our community forward."
Both Keck and Todd took the opportunity to share their own individual messages with the crowd, each pledging what they plan to do for their communities in the term ahead.
Keck, who has also thrown his hat into the ring for the Kentucky governor's race next year, said that his goal was to change the culture both at City Hall and within the city itself, that they would provide record investment into first responders — "The world said defund the police ... We doubled down and went ahead and provided that record funding" — and to promote economic development along with downtown revitalization. Keck said he believes his administration has done all those things.
"We set out on an incredibly bold trajectory," said Keck. "Many said that that plan and vision couldn't be done, wouldn't be done, was impossible, and we said everything's impossible until somebody does it. ... While so many said downtowns are dead and dying, we pushed back and said, we care about history, we care about our heritage, we care about that heartbeat. And I'm really proud to say that we accomplished that."
Keck also talked about "where we want to go" in the future, and pledged to be a good listener, both toward the community and his fellow elected officials, as well as to follow through on plans that have already been made. The goal is also to do more, including hopes for a boys-and-girls club and increased sports tourism.
"There have been times, six months in on annexation where maybe I got a little too big for my breeches," said Keck. "Everybody said back up a little bit, and we did. We listened. We're going to continue to be good listeners ... You're going to continue to see progress on the things that we've announced, from sidewalk projects to economic development projects and the like. Those are going to happen."
Todd addressed the public as the new head executive of county government, taking over for Steve Kelley in that role, and talked about how he was a construction worker. He compared his transformation from that part of his life to where he is now to the Virginia, going from a building in disrepair to the modern event space it is now.
"... Now I am very honored to lead this great county, Pulaski County," said Todd. "The job will not be easy, but I've accepted the challenge. ... I promise you that in this office of county government, we will provide leadership, accountability, and transparency."
Todd said he planned to put together a "strong staff" and would "move some things around in county government." He also wants to repair relationships with Congressman Hal Rogers' office and other parties, he said, and wants to establish an open-door policy to the public. He also wants to utilize social media better, he noted.
"With a $42 million budget, we must be accountable for every dollar that is spent," he said. "We'll cut wasteful spending because it's your money. It's your taxpayer's money, every dollar. We'll look for ways to spend that to get the best return on our investment, so make sure you keep me reminded of that, because we're dealing with your money and we'll be accountable for that. ... Just like they restored this building here, we're going to restore trust in Pulaski County government."
