Before elected officials can enter their office, they’ve got to take an oath.
And you can see them do so this Saturday at the Virginia Theater.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is holding a swearing-in ceremony for local officials at 11 a.m. on January 7 at the event space on East Mt. Vernon Street.
And Chamber Executive Director Bobby Clue is expecting over 500 people and the full host of officials taking office to attend the third such event that the Chamber has hosted.
“We started this several years ago now, and it’s an opportunity for us to bring together all of our elected officials and have our judges here locally swear them in,” said Clue. “A lot of times, our elected officials are sworn in private, or in the comfort of their home, just with close family. This is an opportunity to invite friends and family and campaign supporters and everybody else that they would like to share in this moment.”
It also offers transparency, and a chance for the public to take part in the installment of those they elected — as well as those who were actively involved in the various campaigns.
“This is an opportunity to invite all those supporters that you want to share this special moment with you,” said Clue. “They worked hard, they sacrificed, they went out and they probably knocked on doors and they helped you win this race. This is a chance for them to celebrate the victory.”
The event takes place at the request of the elected officials, and is held every four years, according to when the major county races are held — judge-executive, sheriff, county clerk, mayor of Somerset, and others.
“Every time we do this, it gets a little bit bigger,” said Clue.
The event is expected to last until 12:30 p.m. A catered reception will immediately follow at the Citizens National Bank Pavilion Lake Cumberland Farmers Market further up East Mt. Vernon Street.
“People can go down and have some fellowship and spend some time with their elected officials and get to know them,” said Clue.
“We’ve always held this in the past at The Center for Rural Development,” he added. “This time around, we thought we’d try something new. So I feel like the Virginia is the perfect place to host this. It’s an iconic location, and it’s set up perfectly to do the swearing in from the stage. We’re excited to use the Virginia Theater any time we can.”
Everyone is invited to attend the community event.
