Imagine something the size of a grain of sand being able to kill you. That is more than enough fentanyl to either kill or cause a serious overdose.
And it’s turning up in everything – from meth to marijuana – according to Bob Boon, collaboration specialist with Adanta.
Boon organized a rally held on the Judicial Center Plaza Friday afternoon, one of 40 being held around the U.S. and the first of its kind within Kentucky.
The rally was held on behalf of APALD (the Association of People Against Lethal Drugs). Boon explained the acronym is pronounced the same as the word “appalled” – “because that’s what we are,” Boon said.
During the event, a bell rang out every 11 minutes, signifying the death of someone in the U.S. due to fentanyl.
Last year more than 100,000 people died from the drug, he said.
“We’re finding fentanyl in so many of these drugs, even marijuana,” he said. “People think marijuana’s safe. It’s not, because it’s easy to put in marijuana.”
It’s also being put into heroin, cocaine and other illegal drugs, he said.
One of the reasons it’s being cut into so many other drugs is because it’s cheap and it’s getting into the U.S. too easily he said. “It’s coming in through Mexico by way of China. The cartels that worked so hard in the opioid industry, in the heroin industry, have now moved on to fentanyl.”
It is also a way to sell more of the other drugs, explained Meghan Gilmore, health education coordinator for Target4, Region 6, a program through UK HealthCare that is working through the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.
“I think ultimately it’s coming down to money. Because especially in amphetamines, the goal is to get energy, but if amphetamines are cut with fentanyl, that being a downer, you’re going to be using more of the amphetamines to try to get the same energy. You’re going to be spending more money with that dealer trying to get the same effect,” Gilmore said.
Fentanyl can also be addictive all on its own. Misty Wade, senior team leader for Target4, explained that fentanyl can be 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
Added Tobby Pratt, peer prevention specialist with UK HealthCare, “If you had two 55-gallon barrels of it you could kill everyone in America.”
That’s why the team was out at the event, offering education and Narcan to those who asked for it, so that more members of the community could have on hand the life-saving drug.
Narcan is used as a treatment to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, such as the suppression of breathing.
The group also works with the health department through the Pulaski needle exchange, allowing those who use illegal drugs to exchange used needles for clean ones.
Pratt explained that with the program, they also test those who come in for communicable diseases such as hepatitis or HIV. By finding those people who have contracted those disease, they can help prevent their spread.
They also offer counseling and connect those people who want to find ways of getting out of addiction with resources, he said.
That, according to Boon, was another big reason for the APALD rally to be held. “We’re out here to let people know that recovery is possible. Prevention works, recovery is possible,” he said.
Gilmore said that another item given out through the syringe exchange program was test strips, “so people can test their product before they use it to verify whether it does or doesn’t have fentanyl. That’s where the harm reduction aspect comes in.”
She added, “Due to the pandemic, overdoses, especially thanks to fentanyl, have increased greatly.”
That’s why education is such a big component for trying to save lives. And along with education about prevention and recovery, one of the vendors at Friday’s event – Somerset-Pulaski EMS – was there showing people how to do chest compressions for those who suffer an overdose.
Selena Ehringer and Nicholas Bush with EMS had a table set up with training dummies in which they could show people how to do hands-only CPR, or CPR that consists of chest compressions only with no mouth-to-mouth component.
“They’ve discovered that blood contains enough oxygen to maintain the body for a short period of time, but we still want to get that blood circulating,” Ehringer explained. By doing chest compressions, the oxygenated blood gets circulated to the brain and helps the victim’s chance for survival.
Bush added, “Every minute someone goes without (chest compressions) they lose a 10 percent chance of survival. And as rural as we are, sometimes it takes us 20 to 30 minutes to get out there.”
Ehringer said that if someone has stopped breathing due to an opiate overdose, and those who are with that person don’t have a way to do full CPR or don’t have Narcan on hand, chest compressions are the next best thing.
One of Friday’s speakers was Captain Mike Correll with the Somerset Police Department, who told the crowd that there has not been one person in the community that hasn’t been affected by some type of drug addiction or alcohol abuse.
“Can we ever put a stop to it? I don’t know. I don’t have that answer. But I know that we can address the problem. We can address the needs for the people who need help,” Correll said.
For that reason, Correll called the workers at the agencies that were at the event – agencies like Adanta, SKYHope and Lake Cumberland Recovery – rock stars for helping the community.
Correll also offered advice to parents, saying that they were the community’s biggest ally in the battle to prevent children from becoming addicted.
“Fourth, fifth grade on up, as early as you feel like they’re mature enough, talk to [your kids]. Be forward with them, be straightforward with them,” he said.
