When other ways, Kentucky may be known as “Big Blue Country” or the “Bluegrass,” but when it comes to politics, the state is officially red.
For the first time ever, Republicans outnumber Democrats in terms of registered voters in Kentucky.
The Kentucky State Board of Elections released updated voter registration numbers Friday. The findings: 1,612,060 voters registered with the Republican Party, 1,609,569 registered as Democrats.
In one month, Democrats lost 2,754 voters, while Republicans gained 3,857.
Kentucky’s political leanings have been a mixed bag for a long time. On the national stage, Kentucky has consistently been counted on as a “Red State” — Kentucky went for the Republican in the last six presidential elections, and 13 of the last 17, all the way back to President Dwight Eisenhower’s second term. Only Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, and Bill Clinton (twice) earned Kentucky’s favor as Democrats. Congress has also seen Republicans succeed in Kentucky for many years, with names like Sen. Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers holding seats for decades, and both Senate seats going to Republicans since 1999, with Jim Bunning and Rand Paul serving beside McConnell.
Inside state borders, however, Republicans have had less success. It wasn’t until 2017 that the GOP took control of the state legislature and elected a a GOP Speaker of the House for the first time since 1921. Republican governors have also been rare; since the start of the 20th century, the state has had only (including Edwin P. Morrow of Somerset), Kentucky has had only seven from that party, with Matt Bevin and Ernie Fletcher the only two of the last 50 years.
According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, only 40 years ago, Democrats more than doubled GOP numbers, at 68 percent of state voters as compared to 28 percent.
Political observers have often talked about the “Kentucky Democrat,” whose personal values leaned more to the right and economic views, often influenced by labor or social programs, to the left. But those “Kentucky Democrats” have been aging — and based on the current numbers, it seems they may be seeing themselves replaced by Republicans.
Here in Pulaski County, Republicans have been the party of favor for much longer than the rest of the state. The party is deeply entrenched in local politics, at every level of partisan office. As of July 15, there were 35,912 Republican voters in Pulaski, compared to 10,468 for the Democrats.
(For those interested, Independents counted 1,536 voters, Libertarians 187, 19 for the Green Party, 18 for the Constitution Party, four in the Socialist Workers Party, and one Reform Party member. Also, registered female voters outnumber males in Pulaski County, 26,719 to 23,842)
Bill Turpen, chairman of the Pulaski County Republican Party, was pleased with the news that Kentucky has gone red in terms of its voting base.
“I think it’s sustainable if we do our job,” said Turpen. “I think that the people of Kentucky this last legislative session appreciated what the legislators did and the laws and the policies that they passed and enacted. It’s truly responsive representation of the people, and the people, the majority of them feel that way. People want to pretty much be left alone, let me raise my family, let me make a living, let me go to church, go to ballgames, go to our kids’ games. They want to be able to trust their government, but they’re not trusting what’s going on that the Democrat Party is doing.”
Added Turpen, “James Carville, the consultant for the Democrats, said on TV he thinks that he thinks nationwide, the Democrats have lost their minds. They’re more concerned with pronouns than they are with really getting anything done. They’re not looking after the people that are working, the problems of the country, the economy. They can’t seem to figure anything out.”
Dr. Rodney Casada, local Democratic Party chairman, naturally took a less favorable view of Kentucky’s political turn than did his Republican counterpart.
“It’s been trending that way for the last several years,” he said. “That’s disappointing for us, that’s for sure.”
Because of the trend, however, Casada wasn’t surprised by the news.
“I think it’s just the mood of the country right now,” he said. “Our state, we’re very conservative anymore; I think that our state has gone from moderate to ultra-conservative in the last several years, and I think that’s what has played into that fact.”
