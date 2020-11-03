By 10 p.m. Tuesday, things were still very much up in the air.
Florida was all but ready to be ready to be called for incumbent Donald Trump. So was Georgia. Ohio and Texas were GOP strongholds that looked blue early but eased red into the night, as did North Carolina. Democrats were sure about California and New York, but had a closer than expected fight with Virginia. And of course, Pennsylvania and other Rust Belt states remained key.
Nothing was clear yet about the U.S. Presidential race as most people went to bed Tuesday night, but one thing about the whole campaign season was evident — the polls were not on target.
About half as many polls had Democrat Joe Biden taking Florida as Trump. And polls that showed Biden with a commanding national lead looked as suspect as Hillary Clinton's perceived advantage in 2016, as the election path unfolded in a way that looked very similar to four years ago.
"Three or four states are going to make the difference," said Dr. Rodney Casada, chairperson of the Pulaski County Democratic Party. "The traditional red states are staying red and the traditional blue states are staying blue. If Biden can upset in some states that Trump won last time, then it changes the whole outcome of the election. If Trump is able to hang onto those, it'll be over."
Here in Pulaski County, Trump predictably won big — over 80 percent of the vote, against 18 percent for Biden and 1 percent for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen. In Kentucky overall, Trump took 62 percent of the vote, vs. 36 percent for Biden and 1 percent for Jorgensen. The state of Kentucky was one of the first called in Trump's favor on Tuesday evening.
"Right now our state went about like we thought it would," said Casada.
Inside the state was one major race — Republican Mitch McConnell against Democrat challenger Amy McGrath for one of the two U.S. Senate seats. McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, beat McGrath handily in Pulaski — 76 percent vs. 19 percent, with Libertarian Brad Barron picking up 5 percent — and won the state overall 58 percent to 38 percent (with 4 percent for Barron).
Casada knew it was an uphill battle for his party's candidate, but noted that McGrath wasn't the only popular GOP candidate she had to beat.
"Had it been an (election) that Donald Trump was not in, it might have been more competitive," said Casada. "Could she have won? I don't know. But it might have been more competitive had she not had to run against Donald Trump's coattails."
Another Kentucky race affected by both Trump and McConnell's presence on the ballot was that of incumbent U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, who defeated Democrat challenger Josh Hicks Tuesday by about 17 percentage points, noted Casada.
Bill Turpen, chair of the Pulaski County Republican Party, said that this was "probably (McConnell's) biggest victory." He also predicted it would be the last the election-watching public would see of McGrath for a while.
"After someone runs major races twice (and loses), they're pretty much finished," said Turpen, referring to McGrath's 2018 loss to Barr in a race for the U.S. House of Representatives. "We won't hear from her for several years."
Turpen was pleased with the national outlook for Trump based on Tuesday's initial results but still acknowledged, "We're in for a nailbiter."
Even though Florida looked like it might not break for Trump early on, Turpen said he had friends in the state telling him there was "no danger, it will go big for Trump," and that appeared to be the case by later Tuesday night. States like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin would ultimately "tell the tale," he said.
Both men acknowledged that there is still a likely long road ahead of vote counting and that sorting out the ultimate winner might take a while. They also both agreed that like 2016, this campaign was an indictment of how elections are polled beforehand.
"I think the polls don't get to the voters," said Casada. "Either the voters don't tell them what they want to hear or (pollsters) are unable to get a hold of them with cell phones taking over and not as many landlines. They don't have the ability to get a hold of the traditional voter out there. The whole polling situation in this country is so different than it was 15-20 years ago. People should not put their faith in polls."
