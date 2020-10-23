The first time President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden went up against each other in a nationally-televised debate, neither candidate made much of a positive impression with a constant stream of interruptions and hostile remarks. Pulaski County Democratic Party Chairperson Dr. Rodney Casada called it "an embarrassment for the American people." His Republican counterpart in local politics, Bill Turpen, referred to it as a "gomb" — a big, ugly mess.
This time? It might as well have been afternoon tea and crumpets, comparatively speaking.
"It was really a very civil, very cordial back-and-forth," said local GOP chairperson Turpen.
"A much more civil debate," said Casada. "I don't know if they both learned from their mistakes, that they could interact with one another without taking baseball bats to each other's heads."
Indeed, the general takeaway among national observers is that Thursday night's concluding debate in Nashville featured a more restrained Trump and a more appealing Biden. But as Casada has noted throughout the campaign, it's unlikely that there's one consensus winner or loser among the two candidates in the aftermath of the debate.
"No one wins or loses unless they make a terrible gaffe," said Casada. "If you're for Joe Biden, then Joe Biden won. If you're for Donald Trump, then Donald Trump won.
"Both had moments where they could duck and punch, each got in a few good punches," he added. "... Both had their moments."
Certainly, Casada backs his man, and Turpen his. Casada said that his fact checking after the debate determined that the president was less truthful than Biden, but Turpen was excited by Trump's energy.
"(Trump) was very into it, he was very engaging, and Biden (appeared) more staged," said Turpen. "There were a couple of times when he stammered, and Trump was on it and alert. He was more optimistic looking to the future."
Biden, meanwhile, expressed ideas that would "slow the economy down," said Turpen. "The businesspeople I know can't possibly be excited about the format he tried to lay out."
Perhaps the key issue to come out of the debate was a discussion of fracking — a controversial drilling process for oil and gas — and the oil industry. Trump pressed Biden on fracking, and Biden said he never claimed to oppose it, though Trump said it was on tape. Biden then said he would rule out banning fracking, then said the country needs other industries to transition to reach "complete zero emissions by 2025" and that he wants to capture emissions from fracking. Later, when talking about polluted areas Trump asked if Biden would "close down the oil industry," and Biden said, "I would transition from the oil industry, yes." The moderator, NBC's Kristen Welker, asked, "Why would you do that?" and Biden said that "the oil industry pollutes significantly" and it has to be "replaced by renewable energy over time." Biden said he would stop giving federal subsidies to the oil industry. Trump urged oil-heavy states like Texas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania to remember what Biden said there.
Casada responded to that exchange by defending Biden's take on fracking against Trump's characterization of it.
"Joe Biden always said he would end fracking on federal grounds, he never said he would (end it) on private property," said Casada. "That's another moment when the president was not exactly truthful."
Turpen agreed with Trump that Biden's stance on oil and fracking could hurt him in certain parts of the country where that industry is big, and defended the U.S. on pollution.
"As a whole, we are energy independent," said Turpen. "Why do we want to sign on to the Paris Climate Accords when China and Russia and India particularly aren't where we are? We have such a clean country compared to those. I have been to China, and there are times in the day when you can't breathe. We have such a clean country, we've done a great job of that."
For Casada, Trump is weakest when it comes to how the administration — and he personally, after being hospitalized with COVID-19 recently, then going back to work quickly — has handled the coronavirus.
"It's tough to swallow for the voter who is not diehard one or the other," said Casada. "For the average voter concerned about what's going on, the president may be in trouble with those folks."
Biden was best in his closing remarks when he said, "I don't see red states and blue states. What I see is American, United States," said Casada. He compared it to Trump focusing on his own successes in office as a contrast in approach.
"He wants to be the president for everyone," said Casada. "... It was a classic moment and maybe showed the biggest difference between Trump and Joe Biden. He came across as being a lot more compassionate, and maybe gained a lot more votes with some suburban women looking for that."
Trump's best moment was in pointing out that Biden has had 47 years of being in federal government to accomplish things he's promising to do, said Turpen, and also pointing out that the controversial practice of children being held in cages as part of the immigration dispute originated during the time that Biden was vice president for Barack Obama.
"All the pictures shown (of the caged children) were taken under Obama's time in office," said Turpen, "That when this was done in such mass numbers."
Turpen believes the change in Trump's demeanor will help in the short time leading up to Election Day, and that the incumbent has the time to make the case that there are "stark differences between the two candidates and the two parties." He hopes people will pay attention to Trump's three nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize and said that his efforts to bring peace to the Middle East, working with Israel and Arab countries has been "masterful."
"I wish that had been emphasized more (in the debate)," said Turpen. "I think it's one of the most remarkable feats anyone has done (in the White House). If they throw that out the door, they're losing a great chance at peace in the Middle East."
Casada expects Trump to win large here in Red State Kentucky, but there will be a few key states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, and perhaps others — that will determine the election.
"They will decide who the president is; if they go for Biden, then he will upset Donald Trump," said Casada.
But he's happiest to see strong voter participation and the success of early voting in this state an others.
"I'm on the board of elections; it's as safe as it can be and I've not seen any disenfranchisement in our county," he said. "... (Voting) is as easy as it's ever been. Hopefully this is something legislators see is a value and something we have in the future going forward."
