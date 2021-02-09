Local party leaders are in agreement perhaps more than their counterparts in Washington: Nothing much will come of this second attempt to impeach Donald Trump.
Also, neither Pulaski County Republican Party Chairman Bill Turpen or Democratic Chairman Rodney Casada has been paying close attention — both noted they hadn’t been watching any of the proceedings on television Tuesday.
For Turpen, it’s little more than “political theatre” to begin with, considering Trump is now out of office.
“It’s moot; it means nothing,” said the GOP leader. “It means nothing except to just make a mark. It’s a way to make a statement for the Democrats.”
But considering Joe Biden’s talk of “unity” upon being inaugurated as president, Turpen sees efforts to go after Trump as being counterproductive.
“The tone of unity that President Biden wanted to set, this smacks that right in the face,” said Turpen. “... It’s really too bad that President Biden wouldn’t have called this off. He could have called it off. I just think in the name of unity, it would have been the thing to do. This country is very divided now.”
Turpen doesn’t expect that Trump will be found guilty of accusations that he incited an insurrection in Washington D.C. on January 6. “There won’t be enough (votes) to convict,” he said. “There will probably be a Republican vote or two. Everything in Washington is politics.”
Casada also doesn’t think “anything will come of it” and that any vote will go down party lines.
“I’m hoping they can get on with the people’s business and get this thing behind them,” said Casada. “... I feel like when they get down to the nitty gritty, I don’t think there will be a conviction.”
As for whether there’s any purpose to the impeachment effort at all, Turpen looked at the possibility of Trump running for office in the future.
“I guess if they convict him, they can say he’s not fit to hold office again,” said Casada. “I’m not sure whether what they’re trying to do right now is constitutional or not. That has to be decided.”
On Tuesday evening, the U.S. Senate decided that the proceedings were in line with the Constitution.
“Each person can decide on their own whether (Trump) did wrong,” said Casada. “He definitely could have handled it better, that’s for sure. It’s up to him, moving forward.”
