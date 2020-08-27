If you've turned on a television over the past couple of weeks, you've probably seen part of a political convention.
The 2020 Democratic National Convention was held last week in Milwaukee — though much of the content was done remotely due to COVID-19 concerns — and the Republican counterpart was held this week, partly in Charlotte but also remotely. The Republican National Convention closed out Thursday night with a speech by President Donald Trump.
The large-scale convention aspect that's common to these events, like so many other things in 2020, has been severely impacted by coronavirus restrictions. But there is still delegate and official business to attend to, and of course, the big names and televised messages from members of the respective major political parties.
Bill Turpen, Republican Party Chair in Pulaski County, was pleased with the way the convention unfolded in terms of its tone and diversity.
"I just think that everything about it has been really good," said Turpen. "It's been American — truly a cross-section of America coming together.
"I think it showed the positive side of immigration, and showing how it can be done, when the president swore in several that did it the right way," he added, referring to a naturalization ceremony on Tuesday that was in the spotlight. "... So much of this week has been very positive, very upbeat. A cross-section of America. What's not to like?"
In particular, Turpen was impressed by messages from Kentucky's own Attorney General Daniel Cameron — "I think he did an excellent job; he has a great future ahead of him" — and by Vice President Mike Pence's acceptance speech on Wednesday. He also admired the appearance from Kentucky high schooler Nick Sandmann, who reached a $250 million settlement over media coverage of a 2019 demonstration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. and Sandmann's part in it.
"There have not been many Hollywood celebrities, but I don't think that's America — it's part of America, but not everything," said Turpen.
One celebrity that did cause some waves, however, was Bette Midler, who Tweeted "Oh, God. She still can't speak English," in reference to the speech by First Lady Melania Trump, who was born in Slovenia. The negative reaction on social media from Trump's opponents to the First Lady did not go unnoticed by Turpen.
"I think the First Lady did a wonderful job; (her message) really came from her heart," said Turpen. "I just wish the media and others would give her a chance. What's wrong for everyone else (making xenophobic comments) is not wrong for them, and people see through that."
Turpen also mentioned Madison Cawthorn, who made an appearance as a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives coming from North Carolina. "He stood up to say, 'I kneel to God and stand for the flag' ... He was just outstanding."
Turpen said that while the Democrats had their own convention and "all they did was talk about how much they dislike Trump," the Republican convention had a "great cross section of people that were very involved," and thinks Trump will get "a great lift" out of the event, and "go right on into victory. I expect that in November."
Dr. Rodney Casada, party chair for the Democrats in Pulaski County, isn't so sure about that.
"I'm not sure anyone wins or loses (because of the conventions)," said Casada. "In the past, maybe they get a 5-10 point bump, then it comes back down to normal. Those who are for Donald Trump will be for him and those who were against him will still be against him."
Casada said that Michelle Obama, the previous First Lady, was one of the standouts to offer a message last week — "She was pretty scathing of the president and what he's done and hasn't done" — and also noted past U.S. President Bill Clinton, who "had some good points.
"I didn't agree with everything," added Casada, "but I did agree with them both on a lot. They both did a fantastic job."
In particular, Casada just wants to "bring some civility back so we can move forward," and sees replacing Trump as the way to do that.
"That's what the (Democrat challenger Joe) Biden ticket would bring, if he's fortunate enough to get elected. He would hopefully try to bring the country back together," said Casada. "Donald Trump, as far as being president, I can't fault too many things, but he's so divisive. That's his biggest problem, he tries to divide people."
Because of the remote speeches and virtual nature of the 2020 event, it was "a different type of convention," noted Casada. "It may be the new norm as we go forward."
As far as "the norm," there were few surprises as far as the political meat of the convention for Casada.
"We've been hearing from these people pretty much throughout the year, so everyone knows pretty much what they stand for. The only thing running up to the convention was who the (vice president choice for Biden) would be," he said. "I don't know much about (the selection) Kamala Harris (a Senator from California). She seems to be well-respected in the party. She brings something to the table of being more moderate. (Opponents) are trying to paint her as more liberal, maybe she's shifted to the left over the last year, but she's still pretty moderate. I think maybe she will play to Democrats who have not gone too far to the left."
