Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.