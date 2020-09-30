Political terminology can get pretty complex, but Pulaski County Republican Party chairperson Bill Turpen dropped a decidedly strange-sounding word — a uniquely southern one at that — while describing Tuesday night’s debate between presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
“Pulaski County has a really good term for that. It’s called a ‘gomb’ — that’s when something is really a mess,” said Turpen. “It was hard work watching it.”
Dr. Rodney Casada, Turpen’s counterpart at the chairperson’s seat of the county’s Democratic Party, used a less obscure term, but the sentiment was much the same.
“It was an embarrassment for the American people,” said Casada of the first debate between Trump and Biden. “I don’t know that it does any good to have debates if they’re going to act this way.”
If nothing else, the debate seems to have done the impossible in this day and age, unifying the left and right in agreement on a particular point: That debate did not go well.
Tuesday’s showdown in Cleveland, Ohio behind the Republican incumbent Trump and Democratic challenger Biden, each their party’s choice to bid for the White House this November, was the first of three scheduled debates between the two, plus one between their vice president picks. Social media reaction to what transpired was swift and severe — while members of either party still seemed to favor their candidate (though each appeared to be a letdown in how they presented themselves as well), the consensus seemed to be that “train wreck” was an apt metaphor for what was seen on TV, with candidates interrupting each other, acting aggressively toward each other, and missing potential key talking points or decisive blows to their opponent.
Turpen said it was “high-energy” and that both candidates “were very intense.” For him, Trump shined in at least one particular aspect: Stressing the need for order in the streets, in reaction to all the protests and destruction in major cities that has been seen in recent months.
“I give credit to Biden, he made some points, but Trump made some very good points, and front and center at this election campaign in law and order,” said Turpen. “We have to follow the laws, and if not, we will be punished. You can demonstrate and still follow the laws, but it’s a terrible situation that parts of our country are in. New York City may not recover in our lifetimes. Same for Minneapolis, Portland, Louisville — I’m so sorry for my friends there, on all sides. It’s a terrible, terrible situation, and we must have law and order.
“I think it’s evident of how lots of people feel, the police organizations that have endorsed Trump. It’s causing a backlash of people saying they want to feel safe at home, safe in their business,” Turpen added. “We didn’t get the reassurance from Biden that he was for law and order. He never used those terms.”
For Casada, “nobody did great, there wasn’t a clear cut winner.” More sharply, the longtime moderate figure in Democratic politics here in heavily GOP-leaning Pulaski County observed, “If you want to stop people from going to the polls to vote, you need to act that way (that the candidates did at the debate).” He added that while he does agree with “some things the president has done, his rhetoric has turned American politics into something I don’t like.”
But Biden did have his moments, despite stumbling at times, said Casada, a longtime local chiropractor. “I think (he helped himself) when he actually talked to the American public, when he talked about health care. I think health care is a big concern; I’ve been in health care for a long time. If you don’t have health care for people, you can’t have a good economy. Everybody needs to have some skin in the game, not everything needs to be free. I’m not for getting rid of all of Obamacare; it needs to be tweaked, but we need not throw it out altogether. We need to make sure pre-existing conditions are covered.
“Biden’s best moment is when he looked right into the camera and talked to the people on COVID-19 and health care,” he continued. “I think the president probably hurt himself by making fun of (Biden’s) disability. He has a stutter he overcame as a kid. It hurt the president when he was poking fun at (Biden), and then the name calling started back-and-forth.”
As far as Biden’s success with the law and order issue, Casada said Trump “has been great at telling people he’s for law and order,” but less successful at clarifying who that should apply to; Biden, meanwhile, also supports the police, said Casada.
“I don’t care what profession you’re in, you’ve got people who have different agendas and want to push the limits,” said Casada, “but by and large, most of the policemen I know put their lives on the lines for all of us out here and they do a fantastic job.”
Turpen felt Biden was weak on denying that he’d pack the Supreme Court, or expand the number of seats to increase the number of those who share one’s political views. “If Biden packs the Court and takes it to 13, then the GOP comes in and says, ‘Let’s put four more in,’ we’re really opening a can of worms.”
Both men felt moderator Chris Wallace had a difficult job to do, reining in the two men going at each other and talking over each other — and Wallace himself.
“He was like a referee in a prize fright, trying to keep the fighters separated,” said Casada. “It’s hard to moderate when nobody listens to you. What could he have done, other than walk off the stage and say, ‘You all do what you want, I’m leaving’?”
Turpen thought Wallace “tried to be fair” and that “both candidates were just rude to each other.” Turpen did feel, however, that Wallace “dogged Trump” a bit when asking him about the report on Trump’s taxes, and whether or not it was accurate that he paid a relatively low figure of $750 in federal income taxes over 2016 and ‘17. Trump responded that he paid “millions of dollars” and started to discuss other reports, but Wallace returned to the question and said that he was specifically asking the president to say how much he paid in federal income taxes over that period. Trump repeated that he paid in the millions.
“I think (Wallace) didn’t want to bring up anything in fairness along the lines of, ‘This $750 you paid, tell us how much you were depreciating on the year before?’” said Turpen. “I’m in business, and I know (how depreciation affects taxes), but most people look at that and see $750 and think, ‘Well, I paid $20,000.’”
One of the major talking points to come from the evening had to do with Trump’s response to a question about condemning white supremacists, something he’s been charged by opponents with avoiding when given the opportunity. Wallace asked, “Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups, and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities ...?” Trump responded, “Sure, I’m willing to do that, but I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing.” Trump was urged further by Wallace and Biden to “say it” and denounce these elements as he continued that he wanted to “see peace,” and Trump asked, “What do you want to call them? Give me a name. Who would you like me to condemn?” Trump was given the name of the Proud Boys, a far-right group active in political violence, and Trump said, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” and went on to say “somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem, this is a left-wing problem.” Biden responded that “Antifa’s an idea, not an organization,” and Trump said, “Oh, you’ve got to be kidding me.”
Trump’s choice of words when asked to denounce white supremacists — telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” — drew criticism from many, saying that he had an opportunity to distance himself from hate groups and wouldn’t do it. For Casada, the response was disappointing.
“I don’t know if he’s a white supremacist,” said Casada. “Sometimes the people his supports makes me question this. Only he knows if he’s a white supremacist or racist; that’s between him and God. I don’t have to answer for that. But I think he failed to satisfy (on the question).”
Turpen, however, said he heard Trump address the moderator, who asked if Trump would tell the offending groups to “stand down” and Trump said to “stand back and stand by.” Turpen also recalled Trump condemning white supremacists on other occasions — specifically in the response to the 2017 incident in Charlottesville, Va., referenced by Biden on Tuesday, which involved protestors seeking the removal of a statue of Civil War figure Robert E. Lee facing off against a group which contained among its number Neo-Nazis and white supremacists. The incident turned fatal for one protestor and two state troopers. Trump’s response from Trump Tower in New York has become a talking point because of a comment saying both sides had “people that were very fine people,” but Turpen recalled Trump saying in that same speech, “(y)ou had people — and I’m not talking about the Neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally — but you had many people in that group other than Neo-Nazis and white nationalists.”
While neither Casada nor Turpen came out of the debate very pleased with what they saw, neither did they feel it would move the needle much for others who have already made up their mind on which candidate they’ll be voting for this November.
“I don’t think so,” said Turpen when asked if the debate changed any minds. “There are probably three or four percent out there looking at the debates, and you might make some progress with them.”
Casada said he’d rather not even see the future debates take place if they’re going to be like Tuesday’s was.
“We’re so divided; it’s sad and frightening what could happen,” said Casada. “Thank God most of the people in our country are not the way (Trump and Biden were Tuesday). It’s two adults acting like they’re playing in the kitty litter box. It’s sad that it’s come to that.”
