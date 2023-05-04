With a sense of camaraderie and companionship, the National Day of Prayer found Somerset lifting its collective voice towards the heavens.
That’s not always an easy thing for people — or pastors — to do, explained Pastor Jeff Griffith of Denham Street Baptist Church.
“These times are sometimes challenging because we know how to talk to people, but we’ve not been brought here to talk to people today,” Griffith said. “We’ve been brought here to talk to God. And talking to God sometimes is a little bit more challenging than talking to a congregation. We take it very seriously what we’re doing.”
Griffith was one of a handful of pastors leading the local Day of Prayer, a national event that sees groups gather in prayer across the country each year.
The local preachers are part of an organization known as Pastors for Transformation, the group overseeing Thursday’s activities at the Pulaski County Judicial Center Plaza.
Each pastor speaking at the event led several different categories of prayer for those kindred spirits who gathered to pray along.
Griffith, for example, was tasked with praying for first responders, active military members and veterans.
Griffith added in the help of Southern Kentucky RECC linemen who repaired electric poles after winter storms knocked out power to almost half the county.
In praying for law enforcement, Griffith asked God, “Would you give them wisdom, Lord, as they do their duties, as they have tried to prepare each day to put on that uniform and serve their fellow citizens?”
He also asked for their safety and health as they go out each day to do their jobs, asking them to be protected so they can come back home to their families.
For firefighters, Griffith prayed for “those who rush into a fire while we are rushing away from the fire. Lord, keep these men safe as they execute those jobs and try to save what belongs to the people of this community.”
He also prayed for EMS personnel, saying, “I pray for them as they travel the highways and keep them safe. Lord, give them wisdom and direction as they take care of the medical emergencies that we have.”
He finished by prying for the men and women in the military “who serve us each and every day and keep the United States of America free.”
Pastor David Bullock of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church was the speaker representing elected officials and government workers.
“We ask you, Father, to place people in power who love you and serve you with their entire being, that we may be able again to proclaim your promise blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,” Bullock stated.
“...We pray today that they will lead from a biblical world view, and not be influenced by the loud voices of a secular and often godless society.”
Ron Gleaves, principal of Somerset Christian School, oversaw the prayer for schools and education. His opening statements embodied a bleak worldview before asking God for help.
“When we look at what’s going on around us and get a sense of hopelessness, we often lose hope in the next generation that will follow us,” Gleaves told the crowd. “I’m here to remind us there’s no reason to lose hope, because God is faithful, and God is going to raise up a generation of young men and women who will not turn, who will not bow.”
In his prayer, Gleaves said, “Heavenly father, we are desperate. If you do not move among our schools and our students and our educators, then nothing will happen. … I pray for our educators and our teachers and our administrators and our leaders, Lord, that you would give them wisdom in how to lead well, how to be tools in your hand to impact the lives of those students that they have influence over.”
