Video might have killed the radio star, but lately it's been pretty kind to local musicians who built their career through live performances.
Cody Lee Meece, whose EP “The Break” was released in April of 2020, has a music video coming out for one of that album's tracks.
"This is certainly my first professionally shot video with various scenes and me having to try a hand at some acting," said singer-songwriter Meece. "It was really fun to mess around with that stuff cause I’ve always wanted to give acting a shot."
The video is for the song "Don't Tell Her the Truth," and came about due to Kevin Newsome of Beyond Sight Studios in Nicholasville, noted Meece.
"He shot me a message one night on social media in which he had just outright asked me if I’d ever thought of doing a video and if I would wanna try it," said Meece. "I told him I would love to. From that moment on we just started bouncing some ideas around, found the right place, and made it all happen."
Meece has been a favorite of live music fans at regional nightspots, like Jarfly Brewing Co. here in Somerset, but really jumped into the spotlight on a statewide level earlier this year, when he won a Lexington Music Award, or "Lexi," for "Album of the Year."
Certainly, that was a big step forward for Meece in his musical career, and the video is the next such step. While MTV and the music video culture which was spawned in the 1980s may not be what it was in decades past, the music video as an artistic medium is still very much alive, and a marker of success in a musician's career.
But while Meece's career may be rising, the most impressive part of that story may be found in where he started, having to climb a long way up from a bad place in life.
"We ended up going with 'Don’t Tell Her the Truth' for the video treatment and we did that for a few reasons," said Meece. "The song is about a period in my life before meeting my lovely wife, Korissa, in which I was in a relationship that went to shambles in a bad way. It was my fault that it had ended and, when it did, I just went down a really dark road. I guess when I sat down to write that song one day while traveling that moment in time just so happened to surface."
Meece was born in Somerset and raised “just up the road” in Eubank, but always wanted to live closer to town, where he saw kids skateboarding and having fun in the city streets.
“In the country there were plenty of chores but not a whole of fun and free expression,” he said. He attended Pulaski County High School, but was thrown out for being “out of control,” as Meece put it.
“I was a troubled youth and all I wanted to do was ramble and cause trouble,” he said. “I don’t reckon they had much room for a kid like that.”
The educational establishment might not have accepted Meece’s unbridled ways, but music did. Meece credits his love of music to his recently deceased grandfather Gary, who brought home an acoustic guitar when Meece was a young teenager.
“He got it at a pawn shop for like $18 and it was it awful shape,” he said. “But something about that guitar spoke to me and helped me see that I could use it as a tool to escape all of the trouble in my mind. He taught me my first two songs, which were ‘House of the Rising Sun’ by The Animals and the old bluegrass standard ‘Wildwood Flower.’ After that, I just got hooked on it as an escape —my own spaceship to get away from the bad things I’d been through and experienced growing up as a poor kid in a trailer park and all that comes with that.”
Reluctant to put too narrow a label on his sound, Meece describes his Americana-infused style as “somewhere between Stevie Ray Vaughan and Waylon Jennings.”
Meece said the video was shot over two separate afternoons at the local Rivera-Dutton Sculpture Studio grounds.
"That place is just full of inspiration, awe, and wonder which made it a super fun experience," he said.
The lighting, scene selections, and guidance were directed by Newsome and "his better half," Jessica Yi, also of Beyond Sight Studios. The two not only "made a great product but they also made it such a fun experience," said Meece.
"We really wanted the video to be an accurate representation of what the core of the song was about," he said. "I wanted to reflect the actions and emotions that I went through during the period of my life that the song was pulled from."
Trying his hand at another form of artistic performance — acting — was a new and rewarding experience for Meece.
"It was really fun getting to explore spaces and, thanks to some more direction from Kevin and Jessica, it was fun to put myself back into a place in time and try to express those old feelings," he said. "What was challenging was the act of, well, acting. It’s something I’d never tried but have always wanted to."
Since his "Album of the Year" win, things have been "great" for Meece, he said.
"I’ve been fortunate enough to have garnered some awesome opening spots for artists that I really love and there are a ton of other cool things I just can’t mention right now so just stay tuned," he noted.
The video was officially released on Tuesday — so far, only on Facebook — and "it's been really successful so far," said Meece. To see the video, go to the "Cody Lee Meece" Facebook page (@codyleemeecemusic). Plans are to release it soon on YouTube as well. Already, the video has picked up more than 5,000 views.
Meece thanked friend and manager L.G. Richardson of Crossroads Music Management, the Commonwealth Journal, all of his fans who regularly follow his music and appeararance, and of course wife Korissa for playing a role in the success of the video and his still-rising career in music — and maybe, just maybe, that of someone else down the road.
Or as Meece put it, "Hopefully this will encourage another young person from this area to chase their own dreams!"
