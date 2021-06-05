A Somerset businesswoman and humanitarian is sharing her story in hopes of helping others.
Elsa Brown, founder and president of BondTech Corporation as well as the Somerset Foundation, last month published “Living to Love and Learn” about her spiritual calling to help others.
Proceeds from the book, which is available from Amazon, will benefit the Foundation — a 501c3 nonprofit that Brown founded a decade ago to aid in relief efforts in poverty-stricken areas around the world.
Locally the Foundation is known for its distribution center on East Mount Vernon Street, where hundreds of grocery boxes are given out each Friday. But Brown noted the Somerset Foundation is also active in Romania, Mexico and Guatemala.
“In all of the areas that we tackle, it’s the poorest of the poor,” she said.
Brown advocates for love and respect across cultures.
“Change is not as easy as 1, 2, 3,” she noted. “I think that respect is so important, for each of us to respect each other. Every single one of us was made by God. I feel that God has given me some insights to be able to get along with others in this society where we have such discrimination that shouldn’t be. Our love should be greater than petty stuff.”
“In every stage of my life, I have found inspiration from God in everything that I do,” Brown said. “I wanted to share that with people — to let them know that everything has a reason.…Many of us live without hope and without faith.
“I’ve always had faith, but it wasn’t until I learned more and more about faith that it really started to grow.”
Brown said her book is not overtly religious but she hopes readers find her story inspirational. Written in 2014 but not published until now, Brown chronicles growing up in Guatemala and moving to the United States, traveling the globe, starting her own business and finally living a life of service after a fateful church service in 1999.
“Our life is a gift,” she continued. “If we don’t learn how to love, then we’re never going to learn how to live.”
Intertwined with Brown’s personal story is the larger issue of immigration, often involving children sent alone to the United States. It’s an emerging issue as the book’s timeline ends in 2014, and as it continues today, Brown wanted her book to help in some way.
“I think that God has given me the privilege to have a fantastic life,” Brown said. “I felt if I wrote this book, I should be doing something with it to help others.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.