Mt. Victory resident Ray Hall has heard all the state and national media talk about all the emergency help given to the flood victims of eastern Kentucky, but on his visit to the Whitesburg community on Tuesday he saw very little national assistance.
Ray Hall, and his wife Linda, grew up in the Whitesburg area and still have deep roots in the eastern Kentucky area.
“My wife and I traveled to Whitesburg on Tuesday to donate money and supplies, and to visit my sister,” Hall stated. “It was horrific what those people are going through right now. All the money donations and supplies people are bringing are great, but a lot the Whitesburg and Fleming Neon residents, I saw, need a place to stay and sleep at night.”
Like may others, Hall’s own family members have suffered a tremendous hardship.
“My sister is 76 years old and has to be continuous oxygen,” Hall stated. “She has been without electricity for a week, and she has had to depend on friends and neighbors to bring her oxygen tanks.”
“My niece is on a heart pump and she lost everything when she was displaced from her home in Whitesburg Bottoms,” Hall added. “She couldn’t stay at her mom’s house because she needs electricity for her heart pump. Over the past week, she has bounced around from home to home that could provide her with electricity.”
As the water began to rise in the low-laying areas of Whitesburg Bottoms, Hall’s niece was rescued by one of her neighbors in a canoe.
“In my mind, the heroes are not the people coming in from the outside to help out, but the real heroes are the people that live in that area,” Hall stated. “They are all looking out for each other and helping their neighbors anyway they can. They are all proud and hard-working people. “
Hall’s sister, Sue Holbrook, has been taking in seven to eight displaced friends in her small three-bedroom home. She even has a couple of neighbors sleeping in her car each night.
Sue Holbrook’s other daughter, Lisa King, was also displaced from her home after her entire neighborhood of about 30 homes were wiped out by the rising waters. King and her husband have been staying at her mom’s house for the past week.
“There is one motel in the area and it filled up with people in the first two hours of the flooding,” Hall stated. “There are emergency housing they can stay in, but a lot of people do not want to go too far from their homes, in fear of people stealing their belongings. Why hasn’t FEMA brought trailers out to these people?”
But the current living hardships are not the only things that the people of Whitesburg and the surrounding flooded areas are having to deal with. Even after the flooding has receded and the areas have been cleaned up, many eastern Kentucky residents may find themselves in a different kind of hardship.
“My wife’s niece, who lives in Whitesburg, lost her entire horse farm,” Hall stated. “Fortunately, the horses’ lives were saved, but her property is a total loss.”
“Her farm was valued around $300,000, and her insurance company originally told her they would pay out $160,000,” Hall stated. “Now they are saying they are going to only pay out $40,000. Also, the bank will not loan her money in fears of the property flooding again.”
Hall, who retired from General Motors almost two decades ago, plans to make a return trip to Whitesburg in efforts to help out any way he can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.