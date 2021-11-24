There is the Thanksgiving most of us see — and the Thanksgiving we don’t.
Just because it’s a holiday doesn’t mean the world has stopped. While many Pulaski County families are gathered around the table in their own home, hosting family and timing the turkey in the oven, others remain on the job, protecting and serving the public, ever vigilant.
But that doesn’t mean they don’t get to enjoy Thanksgiving too.
Turkey Day just looks a little different for first responders, hospital workers, and those who must be on call. And then there are those without the opportunity to go home for the holiday because they’re serving their debt to society.
At the Pulaski County Detention Center, inmates will get to take part in a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, served individually.
Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum said that the meal for inmates will include turkey, dressing, ham, homemade rolls and either pumpkin pie or pumpkin rolls. This meal will be served to about 350 individuals incarcerated at the detention center, made by kitchen manager Loretta Parks.
And while spending Thanksgiving away from one’s family in jail may not be the most ideal of circumstances, the meal might help brighten the inmates’ day a little bit.
“I’m sure that Loretta does an excellent job as far as cooking, so I don’t see how they can be unhappy with it,” said McCollum.
As for the jail staff on duty, they’ll be eating courtesy of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT) and K911-KY, which trains service dogs.
“They’ve got a large facility where they can cook,” said Doug Baker, SRT Chief, of K911-KY. “We’re helping them. They’re doing the main part of it to be honest, but we’re trying to donate some stuff and we’ve got a lot of our people that are going to help them.”
Baker expected about 200 to 300 meals to be cooked and prepared by this effort.
Meanwhile, Baker said his team will probably wait until after the holidays to have a celebratory team function, “so we’re not doing anything with the exception of trying to help (K911-KY).”
Another place where it’s important to have personnel on duty is a fire station. At the Somerset Fire Department, according to acting chief Bengie Howard, the crew coming on duty for Thanksgiving typically plans a week or two ahead of time and then brings the feast to the fire station.
“Normally what they do is, everyone on shift brings something and cooks it here at the fire station,” said Howard. “Much of the time, they cook at home, then bring it here and eat it up.”
The menu generally consists of all the Thanksgiving favorites: ham, turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, and desserts.
“We pretty much have anything you would at home,” said Howard. “One thing we do well as the fire station is cook. ... It’s more like a second family than it is anything.”
Howard expects there to be about 10 fire department members on duty during the holiday. And unfortunately, that tends to be necessary.
“Believe it or not, in years past, we’ve had quite a few fires (on Thanksgiving),” said Howard. “We average anywhere from three, six, seven runs a day.”
Law enforcement is taking a slightly different approach. Both the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Somerset Police Department try to coordinate things so every one of their number gets to spend time with loved ones for Thanksgiving.
Captain Troy McLin said they try to give deputies and staff the opportunity to have their personal holiday time. “Everybody tries to help each other out,” he said. “Most of the time during the day, the guys all get together and make sure that they know when each deputy has to go home and have their Thanksgiving dinner.”
McLin noted that “family time is important” at the sheriff’s office, and that’s clearly the case for Somerset Police as well.
“Like anybody else, our police officers want to be with their families on special occasions, and Thanksgiving is no different,” said SPD’s Captain Mike Correll. “Sure, the holiday pay helps to take the sting out of being away from loved ones, but the memories made with loved ones will always be better than money. Supervisors in our Patrol Division will work with the officers and help divvy up holidays off equally among their shift. The supervisors themselves will do something similar if one of them needs the day off.”
Correll said that every year is different, but they try to schedule the same number of officers to work. The call volume on Thanksgiving Day does tend to be lighter than a normal day, he observed, which helps provide working officers time to visit with family members in town for the occasion.
“During these quick visits the officers may have time to eat with family, or officers who are scheduled to be off will often include their working colleagues in their own family dinners, one area that remains consistent each year is our local community always takes terrific care of us and will often bring food, drinks or snacks for the officers working during holidays. It is sometimes difficult being away from family, the camaraderie makes up for it,” said Correll. “Our police department is like a second family to us because every day we come on shift and trust our lives with each other.”
At Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, there will always be doctors and nurses on hand to help with any medical emergencies that may arise, or to treat those already staying at the hospital. But they get their opportunity to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal there at the hospital as well, according to Mandy Prather, Director of Marketing and Communications for LCRH.
“We are giving a free meal to all employees, a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, for both shifts, our daytime folks and for our evening (shift),” said Prather. “(The menu includes) turkey, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, pies. Everything that you would expect in a Thanksgiving feast.”
Prather said that approximately 275 staff across all shifts will be working on Thanksgiving Day.
Even in times more stressful than normal, LCRH employees have an opportunity to come together and celebrate the good, thanks to the Thanksgiving provisions. “I think our staff has been remarkably resilient, and we all have a lot to be grateful for,” said Prather.
Additionally, LCRH CEO Robert Parker offered his thoughts of appreciation for his busy and dedicated staff.
“We are grateful for all of our team members at Lake Cumberland who have cared for our community, during what has turned into another unprecedented year,” he said. “We are wishing a speedy recovery to those who are spending Thanksgiving with us as patients, and we are especially thankful for those who are spending their Thanksgiving Day caring for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.