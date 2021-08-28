Local superintendents have probably had their fill of talking about masks. Wouldn't it be fun to talk about students wearing something else. Like, say, cat outfits?
One story out of Kentucky that has recently made national news is the purr-fect storm of surrealism and school policy brewing in Meade County, out in the northwestern part of the state.
WLKY out of Lousiville reported Wednesday about students in the Meade County school system both dressing as and acting like cats.
An anonymous source, allegedly a grandmother of a Meade County student, told the news station that the students "identify with animals. These people will hiss at you or scratch at you if they don’t like something you’re doing." She added that she "was hearing rumblings of this last year, but it really got bad when they went back to school this year. I have two grandkids in school and my grandkids didn’t want to go to school anymore."
The grandmother added that a student petition was formed to prevent their peers from flaunting their feline fashion, and said, "The students are told they can’t wear hats or Budweiser shirts in school, but they can wear cat ears, cat tails, masks, leashes. It doesn’t make sense."
While the thought of something akin to an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical may seem reasonably benign to many, in Meade County, it's made for a hair-raising situation, where Superintendent Mark Martin said the kitty costumes are in violation of the school dress code, according to WLKY.
"These situations have been addressed consistently by administration and the dress code policy will continue to be implemented with fidelity," he said.
The story multiplied on social media like a litter of kittens, getting coverage from Kentucky Sports Radio's website and even being mentioned on national platforms like "Not the Bee" and Reddit's "News" forum.
So what's the problem here? And how would local superintendents feel about the issue were it to happen here — would it be such a cataclysmic catastrophe, or merely a matter of student self-expression that's perfectly fur-giveable?
When confronted with the issue of cat behavior, two local superintendents were as quiet as church mice. Superintendent Patrick Richardson just sighed and laughed and said, "No comment." Neither did Somerset Independent Superintendent Kyle Lively want to offer a purr-suasive argument, keeping his thoughts to himself.
Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse was clearly feeling a bit friskier, however, and was willing to play along.
"I would probably tie it in to our Halloween parade," said Dyehouse, referencing Science Hill's popular annual showcase of often-homemade student costumes each October. He added with a laugh, "At Science Hill Independent, that would be almost perfectly normal, especially around Halloween, so we probably wouldn't have any trouble with it at all."
But what kind of trouble would it cause, if any, from an administrator's perspective? It's difficult to believe cat costumes are literally in violation of Meade County's dress code — if they thought to include Furry-wear in their policies, that would be most unusual — but many dress codes do prohibit looks that cause a distraction, and Dyehouse said that's where the objection likely lies.
"It would eventually come down to if it became a distraction, and that is the word that the handbook uses," said Dyehouse. "Anything that is a distraction or is a disruption to the educational process. So if it got to be a problem, if it was interrupting the students' education or other students not being able to to learn because of other students dressing like a cat or jumping up on the table, pouncing on a mouse, those kinds of things, it would probably be hard to teach in that environment, so that's when you'd have to address it."
So it's less of an issue of the look itself and more of the behavior that causes the fur to fly?
"Exactly," said Dyehouse, "because you see a whole lot of crazy clothes in this day and time. A lot of jewelry, a lot of piercings, a lot of tattoos, which I'm not opposed to. So those things are just part of our society today, but the behavior would be what I'd have to get involved in."
And that's the end of that tail.
