Andy Warhol famously said that in the future, everyone would have their 15 minutes of fame. One bill making its way through the Kentucky legislature would direct every school board to have its 15 minutes of public commentary.
House Bill 121 — sponsored by State Reps. Regina Huff (who represents part of Laurel County), Thomas Huff, and Brandon Reed, all Republicans — would amend existing Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) policy to require local school boards in the state to set aside at least 15 minutes for public comments during regular meetings.
The Kentucky House of Representatives passed the bill Wednesday, 66-24, meaning it will now advance to the Senate.
According to the Associated Press, lead sponsor Regina Huff said that the measure seeks to ensure that school board members hear feedback from parents and other residents, and that the bill is aimed at some districts that have “closed the door” to such public input.
Of course, many districts do already welcome public comments. In Pulaski County, that's something that's been seen over the last year or so, in regard to parents and community members weighing in on the issue of mask mandates.
Patrick Richardson, Superintendent of Pulaski County Schools, the county's largest district, said that they already have processes in place for the public to participate in Pulaski County School Board meetings.
"I don't really see a reason to change that," he said. "There's a process in place, that people with issues they want to address with the board come to me, and if I can't resolve the issues, then the request goes to the board chair to be placed on the agenda.
"We've never really had an issue that we couldn't fit someone in with their needs," he added, "so I really don't see the need to change."
The amendment to the KRS created by the bill would read, "Each regular meeting shall include a public comment period of at least fifteen minutes or until comments end, whichever occurs first, except the public comment period may be passed over if no requests to participate have been made by the start of the comment period."
This would effectively negate the policy of a district like Pulaski, which would have those wishing to address the board get on the agenda ahead of time rather than just showing up and speaking extemporaneously.
"There needs to be some clarity in that bill," said Richardson. "A lot of people don't understand that, for instance, the Board of Education doesn't speak directly to personnel issues. That's not under their (purview). Well, let's say someone is upset over a teacher or something a teacher has done. Are we going to allow them to come in and sign up to speak about that when the board actually has no authority in dealing with the process anyway?"
While Richardson's comments on the bill weren't exactly glowing, neither were those of Somerset Independent Schools Superintendent Kyle Lively.
"Public input is very important and all stake holders should have appropriate avenues to voice their concerns in a constructive manner," said Lively. "However, this seems like a narrow and unnecessary piece of legislation because school districts already have policies and procedures in place for public comment during School Board meetings."
For a small single-facility district like Science Hill School, public comments would be somewhat hard to accommodate — and also very unusual. Save for meetings where public discussion is expected due to some notable issue, where the proceedings have been moved to a larger location at the school, most Science Hill School Board meetings take place in a tight and cozy board room with a table that takes up most of the space, leaving little room for anyone not expected to attend. That's at least partly because no one ever wants to, explained Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse.
"There have been times I've heard over the years where they've had to move a meeting, if there's something controversial going on, they'd move it to the auditorium," said Dyehouse. However, he doesn't see having to make that a permanent plan — "not that we're not open to that; I guess just because we're so small, and it's such a family-centered community and a tight-knit group, we just don't have a lot of things that come up that are things parents rush up here (to talk about to the board)."
Dyehouse said that Science Hill's board meetings are "definitely open for folks in the community to come in; if there's an item on the agenda that they're interested in, they're more than welcome to come and they can sign up and be a part of our meeting." He added the time frame of 15 minutes to allow comments was "probably reasonable."
Said Dyehouse, "I don't have any problem with that being something that we could adhere to right here at Science Hill. It just doesn't happen a whole lot here."
In passing the bill in Frankfort, there were some reservations about the security issues associated with parents and members of the public coming in to share their comments. According to the Associated Press, Democratic Rep. Lisa Willner said it’s important for elected boards to hear from constituents but said some school board meetings nationwide have been marred by disruptions, and Willner tried to amend the bill to allow boards to pass over public comment periods if there are security concerns.
Regina Huff responded that school boards should take steps to ensure security but said the amendment would provide “another loophole” to silence people. The amendment was defeated.
Said Huff, “I think the opportunity to speak without being locked out would go a long way in making a more peaceful situation."
