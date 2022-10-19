State school assessments are out, and all three local public school districts have cause for optimism based on results.
This year, the process is more colorful — literally. There is a five-category rating system, with each school given an overall school status rating, as well as ratings for different indicators that make up the overall score. Schools will be ranked as “Very High” — Blue, “High” — Green, “Medium” — Yellow, “Low” — Orange, or “Very Low” — Red.
Next year, there will also be a “change” rating that indicates if a school improved, stayed the same, or declined from the previous year. These two measurements, status and change, will then be combined to give schools their overall school rating. As such, this year’s results provide a baseline that can be more accurately judged next year.
This accountability color-rating system’s results are based on the Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA), which attempted to measure students’ skills in Reading, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Editing and Mechanics, and On-Demand Writing. The accountability system also tried to incorporate improvements for students picking up English as a second language, as well as improve the quality of the school’s climate and safety. Data relating to subpopulations in the school, graduation rates, and postsecondary readiness were measured as well.
The three local public school districts fared as follows:
Pulaski County
The Pulaski County School District’s test scores kept with the nationwide trend in which schools failed to reach pre-Covid standards. However, officials remain optimistic, as scores show a general upward trend and are competitive with the scores of other districts.
Pulaski County Superintendent Patrick Richardson was pleased to see that each level of schooling — elementary school, middle school, and high school — had achieved a Green or “High” status.
“The last two and a half school years have been very challenging for kids and those in education,” said Richardson. “We intensely focused on the academic needs of our students this past year while supporting their emotional needs in getting them back into a more normal routine. Although there is always work to be done, today is a good day and a day our educators and parents should be proud of.”
The scores reflected a rating for Pulaski County Elementary schools as tenth out of 172 districts. The middle schools of Pulaski County reach a rank of 17th out of 172 districts. Pulaski County High Schools ranked 26th out of 168 schools. These are good statistics, to be sure, and Richardson puts that in an even more impressive perspective.
“To be one of the larger districts in the state with over 8,500 students, our high rankings show the dedication of our teachers have in focusing on every student,” said Richardson.
Zooming into the schools as they rank individually, Northern Middle, Southern Middle, Pulaski County High School, and Southwestern High School all achieved Green or “High” status. At the elementary level, Oak Hill, Shopville, and Northern Elementary achieved the highest of all Pulaski County Schools with “Very High” Blue status. Southern Elementary and Pulaski Elementaries faired almost as well with a Green status. Burnside, Eubank and Nancy Elementaries had a medium or “Yellow” status.
“We are very proud of our students and staff,” said Richardson. “They have persevered through very difficult times, and our assessment results make that very evident.”
Science Hill
Science Hill Independent School was very pleased with the assessment results from the 2021-2022 state assessments.
“The last few years have been so difficult for our public school systems,” said Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse. “Teachers, students, and parents have had to navigate uncharted waters with the pandemic and everything that it brought with it.
“Throughout those difficult circumstances Science Hill faculty and staff were complete rockstars. They were committed to continuing to provide quality instruction that challenged students to grow and learn,” he added. “Keeping it ‘normal’ was our goal ... not a new normal, but our Science Hill ‘normal’ and our school family achieved that.”
Science Hill school goes up through eighth grade, covering elementary and middle school classes in a single school facility.
For the 2021-22 testing cycle, Science Hill elementary students scored as a “High” achieving school with an overall score of 72.5, putting them in the green category.
“Out of the 721 elementary schools in the state, only 174 scored in the ‘High’ or ‘Very High’ categories,” said Dyehouse. “That places us in the top 25% of elementary schools in the state.”
Science Hill elementary students were 79.4 or “High” in Reading & Math, 63.4 or “Medium” in Science, Social Studies & Writing, and 76.6 or “Medium in School Climate & Safety.
Science Hill middle school students earned an overall score of 71.4, landing them in the “Very High” category.
Dyehouse noted that cut scores are different for elementary and middle school levels, and that out of the 318 middle schools in Kentucky, only 28 schools scored in the “Very High” category, placing Science Hill middle school students in the top 10 percent of Kentucky students.
Middle School students were “Very High” at 73.5 in Reading & Math, and at 69.2 in Science, Social Studies & Writing, and “High” at 71.2 in School Climate & Safety.
Again, we are very proud of our students and teachers for continuing to grow and learn at high levels over the past few years under such difficult circumstances,” said Dyehouse. “At Science Hill, we know our students are so much more than a test score and the invaluable life lessons that our teachers provide could never be measured by an ‘indicator’ from a standardized test. Nevertheless, it is gratifying to see that the work we are doing is bearing fruit and that our students are the beneficiaries of that work.”
Somerset Independent
There are three schools measured within the Somerset Independent Schools district — Hopkins Elementary, Meece Middle and Somerset High School.
“The numerous areas of success highlighted by these test scores are a direct result of remarkable students, teachers/staff, parents, and administrators working toward a common goal,” said Somerset Superintendent Kyle Lively. “We are truly fortunate to have a fantastic student body with supportive parents. While we are proud of what our students and teachers have accomplished, we will utilize the data obtained from the state assessment to support continual academic growth for all students.”
With an overall score of 78.1, Hopkins is considered a Green or “High” level school by the Kentucky Department of Education’s new accountability system. In Reading & Math, they scored 80.6 or “High”; 74.5 or “High” in Science, Social Studies & Writing; and the performance on the Quality of School Climate and Safety is 82.0 or “Very High.”
Hopkins does not have fifth grade in the building, so the Assessment Results in Science/Social Studies/Writing only reflect the science assessment results.
Areas of growth include math scores and a significant gain in the number of students scoring proficient or above in science.
“Our staff and students are beaming with pride because the recent testing results display our hard work over the last few years,” said Hopkins Principal Dr. Hubert Schroer. “Thank you to all our staff members and stakeholders who help our students grow and learn daily! Hopkins Elementary School is a great school, and we are proud to share that our Briar Jumpers have the tools to make them successful members of our community and beyond.”
Meece Middle School has been identified as as a Yellow or “Medium” category school with an overall score of 58.9, which is 5.7 points above the state average and only 3.1 points from being considered at Green level in the state of Kentucky.
Meece received a score of 61.3 or “Medium” in Reading & Math, 55.4 or “Medium” in Science, Social Studies & Writing, and 69.6 or “High” in School Climate & Safety.
“Meece Middle School has a long history of school pride that is centered on student success,” said Meece Principal Dr. Donnie Combs. “The past several years have been difficult for everyone, especially our youth. The state assessment revealed that our students indicate that they feel safe and supported at school; however, the state assessment also divulges we have areas of needed growth academically. Our main goal is to provide our students with a safe and productive learning environment where students are encouraged to challenge themselves inside the classroom. We feel that Meece is ready to meet those challenges and provide our students with the best education possible.”
Somerset High School has been identified as a Green or “High” school by the Kentucky Department of Education, with scores of 62.1 or “Medium” in Reading & Math, 56.4 or “High” in Science, Social Studies & Writing; Postsecondary Readiness is 84.6 or “Medium; Graduation Rate is 90.6 or “Low”; and the performance on the Quality of School Climate and Safety is 64.6 or “High.”
While there are areas for future focus and growth, Somerset High School saw significant gains in Writing and Math along with strong scores in Social Studies when compared across the state. Postsecondary readiness was one of the areas of change in the means of its calculation but saw an increase from prior years.
An area of great significance was the Quality of School Climate and Safety. This is measured by student survey and the 21-22 survey results confirmed that SHS students feel safe in their learning environment.
“I can’t say enough for the dedication of the staff at Somerset High School. This staff tirelessly worked through the setbacks and challenges of Covid to demonstrate care and concern for students as people first and students second,” said SHS Principal Jeff Wesley. “The support of Superintendent Lively and the Somerset Board of Education are unwavering in the pursuit of excellence in all areas while upholding the traditions that make SHS so special.”
