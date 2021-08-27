Local schools are dealing with their share of COVID cases, but there isn't any threat of having to close school due to absences just yet.
All three local public school superintendents shared their latest coronavirus case numbers and quarantined students with the Commonwealth Journal on Friday, and none seemed especially concerned about where those statistics were at the current time.
For Science Hill — a single facility district that goes up through eighth grade — there's only been one positive COVID-19 case so far in the building.
"That's unbelievable," said Dyehouse. "But then we had to quarantine, so we quarantined those students that were within three feet of that student sometime during the day for longer than 15 minutes. So that took several kids out."
Another 20 to 25 students had to be quarantined because of outside COVID cases they've encountered, said Dyehouse.
He added that they've had an average of 50 students out of school, out of 451. To get to the territory where they'd look at closing school, around 80 percent, they'd have to get down to 360 students present.
"That's just like (for) the flu, stomach bug, those types of things, that we start looking at maybe a long weekend," said Dyehouse. "With COVID, it's a little bit different ... (but) it would take about 80-85 percent attendance for us to really say, 'We'd better take a hard look at it.' Right now, we feel really good about it. Most of those 50 (that were out), half of them were back (Friday)."
Dyehouse feels good about the accuracy of the COVID reporting numbers because they don't just send out an automated message, but keep track of absences the hard way.
"We make phone calls every day," said Dyehouse. "We actually still do it the old way. ... I actually have a secretary that calls every single student that's absent."
Dyehouse said that students were able to work from home on their Chromebooks; "They don't miss any assignments, even if they're quarantined for 10 days, they can keep up with what's going on in the classroom."
Patrick Richardson, Superintendent of Pulaski County Schools, says that the largest district in the county is "holding right about at 90 percent" attendance, with about 300 students currently quarantined and 100 that are positive for COVID-19.
"Some of those will come off come Monday, when they can come back," said Richardson. "It isn't great, but it's not too bad, considering we're at 8,500 students-plus (in the district)."
Richardson said there isn't a "magic number" to consider closing school, but it would likely be around 80 percent attendance, but he said they have to consider that they don't have the unlimited NTI (Not-Traditional Instruction) days that allow students to do work from home like they did last year as per Kentucky law.
"All that went away," said Richardson, "so we currently only have the 10 NTI days like we had before. So really, going 'virtual' as an entire district is not an option. It's going to have to get pretty bad attendance-wise before we will close because any day that we close and don't have an NTI to use, we'd have to tack that on at the end of the year. It doesn't leave us with a whole lot of options right now except to go to school."
Richardson said some school systems are taking 10 days to two weeks off — Franklin County, Lee County and Greenup County are some Kentucky school districts that have made the decision to take time off from in-person classes recently — but "with what my folks and I have talked about, a 5-10 day pause with this virus is really not going to give you a whole lot, so right now we're just keeping our fingers crossed and hoping our numbers stay in the manageable area."
Kyle Lively, Superintendent of Somerset Independent Schools, said his three-school district is at 89.19 percent attendance — 90.96 percent at Hopkins Elementary, 86.68 percent at Somerset High School, and 90.12 percent at Meece Middle School — with 10 positive cases in the district, representing students and staff combined. This week, there have been 103 students quarantined, not all at one time.
"Right now, we want to remain in person as long as we can offer students services effectively and safely," said Lively. "We're still planning on having school Monday."
