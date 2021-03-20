Solve this problem: What is 6 minus 3?
If you're a school official, it's a question of social distancing in the classroom.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised their recommendations for schools, saying that students can sit three feet apart from each other at their desks, rather than the previous distance of six feet.
Face coverings remain in place, however, and teachers and staff should still stay six feet apart from others, according to the CDC. The longer distance is also recommended for sporting events, assemblies, and other school settings outside the classroom, so as to prevent spread of COVID-19.
"I've not talked with principals yet to talk about if and when we're going to change our protocols," said Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson. "Right now, our protocols are staying the same, until we have time to digest (the information) and until we figure out what's best for students in the classroom and employees."
Richardson said that the schools in his district have "maximized social distancing as much as possible" in the classroom setting, though it wasn't always possible to reach the desired full six feet as it was due to lack of space; "It's hard to make concrete walls bigger," he observed.
Schools have nevertheless maintained face coverings, hand sanitizers, spacing in hallways and lunchrooms. And to maximize classroom space as much as possible, Pulaski Schools rented cargo containers and cleaned out the majority of the rooms so virtually all they had inside them were desks.
"We have continued through the whole school year to follow protocols," said Richardson. "... I have to compliment our kids. We really thought we'd have a horrible time policing masks. From time to time we have issues because you're dealing with kids, but for the most part, the kids have been very good about following mask protocols and staff has as well."
Richardson said there have been no cases of COVID-19 transmission inside the school this school year, which factors into how they decide to react to the loosened CDC guidelines.
One factor to consider is social. As studies have shown increases of depression and anxiety among children separated from their peers — particularly by virtual learning instead of an in-classroom presence — bringing students closer together would appear to have a positive effect on mental well-being.
"I think it could possibly go two directions," said Richardson. "I agree (that students have suffered due to separation) and we have seen those impacts as well with the virtual option. I think that's also a cause of emotional and mental issues. Kids are meant to socialize. They want to be around people. When we had to restrict movement of students, I definitely saw the impact of that on students, and I'm hoping that when we get back to some sense of normalcy with school, that can help.
"(On the other hand), with everything that's been in the media nationally about this virus, it's scared some kids out there," he continued. "They're apprehensive about being close to other students and not wearing masks when we get to that point. So we have a mixture of reactions from students and parents."
Science Hill School Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse was enthusiastic about the change in decree from the CDC.
"Absolutely, I'd be all for that. Six feet is hard to get anyway," said Dyehouse, who functions as both principal and superintendent for the single-facility district in northern Pulaski. "We would definitely relax that as the guidelines are changing."
Unlike with Richardson, who spoke of taking time to digest the information, Dyehouse is interested in implementing the three-feet standard. He'd also like it to apply to the lunchroom, though that setting was not included in the CDC's revised guidelines.
"Our teachers have had to eat with their students in the classroom. It's only allowed them to get one duty-free lunch per week," said Dyehouse. "Part of their deal was to get a duty-free lunch (more regularly) but with COVID, everything had to change."
Dyehouse said that when weather is nice, they've been able to use outdoor picnic tables which Cindy Wesley of Citizens Bank in Brodhead got area banks to donate to the school.
Like Richardson, Dyehouse sees less distance between students as a plus for student mental health.
"I think our kids are excited to be back in person," said Dyehouse. "Being back in school for several weeks has, I think, had a huge effect on their mental state. They seem to be happy."
Kyle Lively, Somerset Independent Schools Superintendent, responded by text to the Commonwealth Journal, saying that his district "will continue to follow the healthy at schools guidance document provided by" the Kentucky Department of Education.
"If that document is amended, we will adjust our practices accordingly," he added.
The new word from the CDC also allows for removing plastic shields or barriers between desks. It also says the three feet change applies to elementary schools even in communities where COVID spread is high, but only to high schools and middle schools in communities where it is not.
According to the Associated Press, the CDC guidance was problematic for many schools that traditionally had 25, 30 or more children per classroom in closely grouped desks. Some schools adopted complicated schedules. For example, half a class might come to school on some days, and the other half on other days. Some schools stopped using lockers and staggered when different grades could move between classes to avoid crowding in the halls, where maintaining any distance at all can be difficult.
