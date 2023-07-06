Can it be any more obvious? Local skater Tayshaun Mankin is in it to win it for the Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Hero Competition.
The competition’s website describes it follows: “One talented skateboarder will be chosen by the public to win $10,000 and a skate session with Tony Hawk.”
Tayshaun Mankin is a Pulaski County boy who’s been skating since COVID. Only 13 years old, according to his father, Mankin can already hold his own in competitions with older kids. He’s currently in the quarterfinals, and if he takes first place in an online popularity poll, he’ll advance to semifinals and eventually to finals. If he’s victorious, he’ll be able to meet “Birdman” himself, Tony Hawk.
Mankin has been a fan of Hawk since watching “The Bones Brigade,” a film featuring Hawk, and playing the popular video game series “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.”
Mankin started skating under the guidance of his father James Mankin, who also used to skate. James Mankin said he enjoys “pushing kids” and helping them to make themselves into anything they can be.
“He’s a phenomenal skater,” said James Mankin. “We’ve skated in contests in all different states. He places normally in all of them first, second, or third.”
James Mankin said Tayshaun has a large multi-state support system that encourages his success and hopes to see him snag the top spot.
Tayshaun Mankin already has many local sponsorsm including Frisch’s of Somerset, ProMow Lawn Service, Cumberland Upholstery, Hannah’s Nail Lounge & Spa, and Ty’s Indoor Skatepark.
James Mankin describes his son’s skateboarding as “smooth.”
“He does awesome,” he said. “It would be a total life-changer for him if he was to win it. It would be incredible to have someone from Somerset win it.”
Tayshaun Mankin’s favorite trick is the “blunt kickflip,” which involves riding up a vert ramp or a bowl and “stalling” on the tail. Basically, the back wheels have to rest on the lip of the ramp. From there, the skater has to transition into a kickflip from the stall and land back onto the ramp or into the bowl. All this has to be done in one seamless motion.
“It’s very difficult,” said James Mankin.
But James has no doubt that Tayshaun Mankin will be able to land the trick.
“He’s insane, man,” said James Mankin.
Mankin said that skating helps clear his head and is also very rewarding when he finally lands an impossible trick. He describes the skating community as very welcoming. This is echoed on the Skatepark Hero Competition website which quotes Hawk as saying, “Skateboarding has more depth than just sport. It’s about inclusivity, creativity, and community.”
Readers can vote for their favorite skater and also donate to Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Project at https://skateparkhero.org. Vote at https://tinyurl.com/3x6xdv33.
