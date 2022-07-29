With a record heatwave still bearing down on the country, summer draws to a close and local students are getting ready to go back to school. Several organized local events took place on Thursday to help students get ready for the upcoming school year.
Pulaski County Health Department put on a Back to School Bash for schoolchildren to be informed staying healthy during the school year.
Nursing Supervisor Norma Trull who helped coordinate the event spoke about the opportunities at the bash.
“We are doing a back-to-school bash event to get people ready for going back to school, getting their immunizations caught up. We’ve got school supplies we’re giving out,” said Trull.
Trull told of the many children who came in to be vaccinated for many of the diseases that they would be especially vulnerable to including tetanus, diphtheria, and HPV.
“Just a wide range of different vaccines that we’re doing just to try to get them ready for school, because these are the vaccines that are required for school at these ages,” Trull continued.
There were several tables set up to help promote different programs and organizations in Southeast Kentucky. One in particular was the migrant program which provides migrant agriculture families with tutoring so their children can get the schooling they need while traveling throughout the United States.
“It’s been good. We’ve had a really great turnout. We’ve seen quite a few people come in for their vaccines.”
Another booth promoted the The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children—or the WIC program— to help feed mother’s of children younger than 5.
Other booths showed the dangers of nicotine addiction, raised awareness of breast cancer, gave facts about diabetes, promoted environmental health, taught bicycle safety, and even passed out Naloxone to people struggling with addiction.
The traveling Bookmobile was parked outside, where a craft table was set up. Inside the Bookmobile were shelves full of children’s books.
Meanwhile at the Somerset Mall, a “Back to School Extravaganza” was held, and every school in the county had a table set up to pass aout school supplies and help students know know what they needed to do to prepare for the school year.
Many of the booths talked about the importance of keeping a routine and ensuring they set an alarm to wake up to every morning to re-acclimate to early school days.
The table set up by Somerset Community College showed how being ready to return to school was not just for children. They stressed the importance for non-traditional students who have not been to school for years to have resources and guides so they can excel in their courses.
Many vendors were set up around the mall for students to shop and food trucks set up outside to keep people fed.
That evening at Meece Middle School, the “Readifest Back to School Bash” was held. The event was set up along the student drop-off so parents could drive through with their children and visit each booth without even needing to get out of their car.
The booths gave out t-shirts and school supplies to children, and also promoted different programs for students who needed extra help.
A couple booths were set up to help students struggling with mental health. A common theme reported by many at all three mentioned events was the difficulty students were having readjusting to coming back to school in-person following the global pandemic, and many were committed to ensuring students’ needs were met.
Somerset High School Youth Service Center Coordinator Jennifer Johnson talked about how proud she was of the event.
“Our community partners are very important, because they help us provide services to our families and our students,” Johnson said.
“After COVID, we still have many students that are still struggling. Mental health issues. Social anxiety. and then also academically,” said Johnson. “We still have several students who are behind a grade level, so we’re working to get them caught up.”
Some reported children who once boasted straight A’s were now having trouble maintaining a C average.
“All the family resource centers at all three schools work with the local mental health agencies. We make referrals to them help connect our students and families when they need it,” Johnson said. “We also provided the Project 58:10 backpack program. Which allows students who need extra food on the weekend to take a backpack of food home on Fridays, and we also provide that at all three schools.”
Overall, the working people of Pulaski County have provided many resources to promote education and keep students healthy.
