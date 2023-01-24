It's not the Emmy or the Grammy or the Tony — it's the Appy.
The 2023 Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards announced their list of finalist nominees on Monday, made up of artists and organizations from the 13-state Appalachian region.
In the past two years of the awards, there have been a significant number of Pulaski Countians represented, particularly among the various music categories. This year, Pulaski has made the list multiple times once again.
Most prominent is local singer-songwriter Cody Lee Meece, who was nominated in several different categories. Meece and his band The Poor Excuses were one of four in the "Best Country" category for musical artists, and was also nominated for "Best Original Song" and for "Best Male Vocalist" in any genre.
In last year's Appy Awards, Meece won "Best Guitarist."
"I’m grateful to be nominated for a few Appys for the second year in a row," said Meece. "It’s pretty surreal to me still, no matter how many times I get nominated for something. It’s certainly a great confirmation that you’re in the right place no matter if you take something home.
"Last year I was awarded 'Guitarist Of The Year,' which I’m most grateful for," he added. "I’d like to see the band get an award as a whole this year because we have certainly put in the work as a team and it would be great to see the guys get their due. Either way I’ll be happy just to get fancied up with the better half and be around some true friends."
Pulaski's Sarah Cahill, who won "Best Photographer" in 2021, and was nominated again last year, is also a nominee in the photography category for this year's awards.
The goal of the Appy Awards is to recognize and promote the work of musicians and artists, as well as others in the entertainment industry, in the Appalachian region. The public was able to vote on their favorites up to January 13.
This year's Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards ceremony will be held Saturday, March 18 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Ky. Tickets for the ceremony can be purchased at www.macarts.com or by calling 1-888-MAC-ARTS.
