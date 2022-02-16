Local talent is getting its day in the spotlight, courtesy of the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards.
Known as the "Appy Awards" for short, currently in its second year, this awards ceremony is meant to recognize and promote the work of musicians and artists, as well as others in the entertainment industry, in the Appalachian region, particularly those here in Kentucky.
The ceremony will take place April 9, 2022, in The Willard and Lucy Kinzer Theater at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Ky..
Recently, the public voted from a strong variety of options in each category — most focusing on music, but others on art, photography, and even public personalities in media. From the voting, a top three was chosen for each award, and from there judges will select a winner. Among the number on which the public weighed in was an impressive array of local talents — and most of them ended up finishing in the top three in one or more categories.
The top three selections across the board were announced online on Tuesday.
Leading the way was Spooky Fox, a.k.a Yovany Pino, a native of neighboring Wayne County who has become part of the Pulaski County community. Pino got the public's nod in four separate categories — "Best Songwriter," "Best Americana," "Best EP," and "Best Male Vocalist."
Spooky Fox released the EP album "Bad Hombre" in November on all streaming platforms.
"I'm just happy to make it to the top three and to be among such good company," said Pino, a good-natured singer-songwriter always ready with a humorous response. "Making it to the top three in four categories, I'm hoping to win in at least one. But if I don’t. that's okay because I don’t have to make a speech in front of people, so it’s a win-win in my book."
Another colorful personality who has endeared himself to the local music community in recent years is Cody Lee Meece. He made the top three in both the "Best Songwriter" and "Best Guitarist categories."
Last year, Meece won a Lexington Music Award for his debut EP "The Break" and released a video for the song "Don't Tell Her the Truth" last summer.
"Man, it’s truly hard to believe that this past couple of years have even been real," said Meece. "Prior to being nominated for the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards, I had already achieved far more than I thought I could. It’s very surreal.
"You can’t achieve your dreams alone; it takes a lot of love, support, encouragement, and help from the people you surround yourself with," he added. "So surround yourself with good people that wanna see you succeed. Thank you to all of you who have been so supportive of me here in the old hometown throughout the years. I know who each one of you are and I owe you an awful lot. Thank you again and be kind to one another!"
Local professional shutterbug Sarah Cahill won "Best Photographer" last year, and is back in the running with a top three slot this time around.
"I was truly not expecting to place in the top three this year, especially after winning this award last year," she said. "I think there were over 18 people nominated in this category, all of which have tremendous talent and an incredible catalog to back it up with.
"It really warms my heart knowing that the folks in our music and arts scene think so highly of my work because I think so highly of all of them," she added. "It’s an honor to be recognized and it’s an honor to be an Appalachian artist."
A couple other familiar talents made the top three. Kentucky Mountain Trio, an act with local connections, was top three in the "Best Gospel" category, and Somerset's Tommy Cate was top three in "Best Wind and Brass" thanks to his notable work on the harmonica.
"It was an honor to be nominated in the first place," said Cate, "but to make the top three is just, well ... really cool!"
To learn more, visit https://appalachianartsandentertainmentawards.com/ or "Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards" (@theappyawards) on Facebook.
