“We have insurance, but that doesn’t cover losing a lot of memories.”
Bodean Johnson has a familiar name in Pulaski County. Bodean’s Tattoos has long been one of the area’s most popular places to get inked, and he and his wife Penny have been active in the community with charitable efforts and projects like running haunted houses for seasonal events.
On Thursday, the Johnsons’ Burnside-area home was lost to a fire. Neither was hurt in the blaze, but the house, and almost everything inside, was a total loss. Additionally, three dogs and a cat were lost to the blaze.
“I was at work,” said Bodean Johnson. “(Penny) was at home lying in bed. Someone called and woke her up. She heard something out on the back porch and went out there.”
That’s where Mrs. Johnson found the fire before getting out.
Firefighters were on the scene at the residence at 621 South U.S. 27 for about three hours, called out just before 3:30 p.m. Firefighters from Burnside, Parkers Mill, and Tateville all arrived, as did EMS to assist firefighters in the oppressive heat on Thursday afternoon.
James Martin, Burnside Fire Chief, said the cause of the fire is still undetermined, but that is began “maybe on the bedroom side of the back of the house.”
A GoFundMe page called “Help Penny Jo and Bodean get back on their feet” was started Thursday night. As of Friday evening, it had raised almost $1,200 of a $5,000 goal.
Johnson said they’re staying at a cabin the family has in the Blue John area for the time being and is optimistic.
“We’re all good,” he said. “... I really appreciate (the support). We had insurance and stuff, so we’re going to be okay. My phone hasn’t stopped ringing with people trying to help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.