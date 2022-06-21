Tuesday, June 21 was this year's "Summer Solstice" — the longest day of the year. Plenty of time to sling some ink.
That's what Bodean Johnson was doing at Bodean's Tattoos, and while it's usually all in a day's work, this time Johnson had other goals in mind: one, raise money for a good cause, and two, try to beat his own record.
All proceeds from Bodean's individual tattoo work performed on Tuesday will go to benefit the Pulaski County Alzheimer’s Disease Respite Center.
"Gotta leave the world a better place," said a busy Bodean, needle in hand.
Johnson was inspired about five years ago to help the Alzheimer's Center due to what his wife Penny's mother Wanda Lowery went through.
"My mother passed away with dementia," said Penny Johnson. "It became a mission of Bodean's to make people more aware."
Aware not only of the condition but of what those who help others with it need. Penny noted that one of the reasons they started the fundraising effort was because the Respite Center was in danger of closing, and necessary supplies have been hard to come by.
The money raised on Tuesday goes toward art supplies, crafts, and other things to help those with Alzheimer's Disease — a progressive disease that harms memory, cognition, and other brain functions — stay active and engaged.
However, in his role with Burnside Masonic Lodge No. 634 and their community efforts with Christmas Island and a chili supper fundraiser, Bodean was able to do even more for the Alzheimer's Center.
"He asked the lady there, 'If you had a wish list, what would you wish for?' ... She said, 'If we had a wish list, we would like to have two picnic tables and 30 lawn chairs,' and Bodean said, 'Wish granted,'" said Penny. "They've been given to (the Center), and they're theirs."
"Longest Day" fundraisers for efforts against Alzheimer's Disease are common around the world., and Bodean's is one such by a local business trying to make a difference. Bodean takes on the challenge of doing as many tattoos as he can in one day — all walk-ins, none scheduled. He started at 11 a.m. and went until there were none left.
Bodean's record was 17 people tattooed, but by mid-afternoon Tuesday, he'd done eight already with 13 waiting their turn, so the record looked to be easily smashed.
One of those was on a California native self-identified as Izzy Flo, from the San Joaquin Valley. He'd come with a contingent from Washington state — including his fiancee, who has a father in Wayne County. They had come to Kentucky for Father's Day, so he could meet her dad for the first time and they decided to stop in Bodean's while in the area so Izzy could get a tattoo of a sword, symbolizing cutting old ties.
"You meet someone and your whole world gets shaken up," he said of the tattoo's significance. "I didn't know (about the fundraiser) until I got here. I was like, 'Wow!'"
Izzy's tattoo was not unusual on Tuesday. People getting body art that day tended to fit right into the theme of the occasion.
"We've noticed today that everybody is getting something sentimental," said Penny. "People come in and they've got their grandma or grandpa's handwriting, (after they) passed away with dementia. It's as important to our customers as it is to us."
