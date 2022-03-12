This summer, Lake Cumberland’s shining waters should be just as inviting as ever. It will just cost more for people to get there.
Surging gas prices are seemingly on every American’s mind right now. Here in Pulaski County, the national and global factors that contribute to raging fuel inflation have pushed the price at the pump up to about $4 currently; that’s cheap compared to other areas of the country in the $6 to $7 range.
And as people prepare for summer destination traveling, that will be a factor to consider. The so-called “Ohio Navy” is well-known for traveling south from the Buckeye State to visit lakes in Kentucky, Tennessee, and surrounding states; might a more expensive trip this year dissuade them from doing so, impacting the economic lifeblood of the Lake Cumberland community?
Local tourism officials are taking the gas tank-half-full approach, and not expressing any concern.
“People will still travel because it’s worth their mental health,” said Leslie Ikerd, Director of Tourism for the City of Somerset. “... It’s not on the table for them to not have a vacation and not travel. What they’re willing to do is sacrifice at home, not buy as much coffee, not shop as much, and make sacrifices with their day-to-day (purchases) so they can still get their weekend travel. They realized through COVID that they need that mental break.”
That sort of traveler sentiment was backed up by a review shared at a conference Ikerd recently attended in Ashland, a SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) Mini Summit, which allowed tourism officials around the eastern Kentucky footprint to work closely with business leaders and legislators. A whopping 90 percent of those surveyed said they’d be traveling more, a higher figure than in past years.
Ikerd noted that during the period that businesses were closed and events cancelled for COVID, people particularly realized how much they missed being able to go places and do things recreationally.
“(Tourism) is a $60 billion impact in Kentucky alone,” said Ikerd. “For so many years, nobody really understand what it did until they lost that component, especially bigger cities with conventions and conferences that bring in so many people.”
Pulaski and the region covered by the SOAR summit fared somewhat better, because so much of what the area offers is outdoor natural beauty and activities, things tourists could do that allowed for distancing at a time when many people were focused on spreading out.
“Our area didn’t really suffer as much as Lexington and Louisville because we have that outdoor adventure component, where you can be alone or in a group,” said Ikerd. “I think now people have fallen more in love than ever with our area, and I feel like visitation could be higher than it’s been in the last few years.”
Katie Shea, information specialist with the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) added to that optimism by noting that her office has recently had an “uptick” in visitor guide requests.
“So we’re pretty confident that they’ll still be coming to the area,” she said. “... We’ve had discussions in the office recently and just came back from boat shows. People are still excited to get out. A lot of them have put it in their budget for vacation and they’re wanting to get out.”
Another factor is Ohio Navy loyalty. Many tourists come back to Lake Cumberland year after year; not doing so for a year would be unthinkable.
“Everybody loves getting out on their boat, or even just going to the marina and experiencing a day out on the lake,” said Shea. “They don’t even have to take their boat out, (they can see) their neighbors and stuff, so I think we have a pretty good following. They’ll still come down and plan that vacation.”
It helps that Kentucky is so conveniently located, sort of a hub state in between northern Great Lakes areas, the south, the midwest, and even Atlantic states like Virginia.
“We are a drive state,” said Ikerd. “Where we’re located, it really is a thing more people will still drive to because it’s not that far away from most anything on the east coast side. If you live anywhere in the surrounding (states), it’s a six-to-eight hour drive. People can get here and it’s not going to cost them as much money as if they’re driving from Michigan to Florida.
“Our cost of living is cheaper here,” she added. “Their dollar is going to go further here, and it’s really the awareness, where we pushed in-state travel more than ever before in 2020 and 2021.”
