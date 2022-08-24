Richard Gregory, who served as an engineer on a B-24 bomber on the South Pacific, celebrates his 100th birthday.
With a century under his belt, Gregory has traveled the world and has an abundance of lifelong experiences.
Growing up in Oklahoma, Gregory enlisted at the age of 17 with his mother’s permission.
“It was over Death Valley, so all of us rode the plane down to the valley there and tore the plane up, but we made it,” Gregory said.
Upon the end of the war, Gregory first went to college.
“I did one year at Oklahoma University, and I decided I’d start working,” said Gregory. “I got a job with a private enterprise for two years, but I wasn’t getting anywhere with that.”
Gregory realized to compete in the job market, he would need to complete his college degree.
“I went back to college and got a diploma,” Gregory continued.
“We’d travel a lot. Sometimes we’d travel to five different places in a year’s time. Just wherever they needed us to do the work,” Gregory said.
Gregory explained he worked for about four years interpreting geological data for oil companies.
“I was the one interpreting these records that the geophysicist in the field did,” said Gregory.
Gregory told about how, though he just worked mainly in the Western United States, the work he did for these oil companies allowed him to learn about the entire world.
“They would send me records from Africa, the North Sea, and Alaska,” Gregory said. “They’d send them to our officer, and I’d do the interpretation.”
Gregory spent his time making maps and deciding which areas would provide oil companies the best place to drill
Of all the places he’s lived though was New Orleans, Gregory said. This is where he met his wife Charlene Gregory.
“I’ve known Dick [since] years and years and years ago in the 80’s,” explained Mrs. Gregory.
Both having previous marriages, Mr. and Mrs. Gregory’s respective spouses passed on.
“I came back home to Somerset when my husband died,” said Mrs. Gregory. “He came to visit me. We had always kept in touch, his wife and I did, and he said he was moving to Somerset. and he did.”
Six months later, the two were married and have so far enjoyed 19 years together.
Mr. Gregory takes pride in his intelligence. While his hearing has deteriorated over the years, his mind remains intact and his body remains quite mobile.
“Some of the things I attribute my long life to is I didn’t use tobacco, and I didn’t drink alcohol,” said Mr. Gregory.
“And he only takes one pill,” Mrs. Gregory added.
Continued Gregory, “After I retired, I would walk every day about three miles. and also, I read a lot of books and everything, so I kept active both physically and mentally.”
“I didn’t sit out in a rocking chair and die. I kept going,” said Gregory.
Gregory’s birthday is Saturday, but he plans to celebrate his hundredth Friday with relatives and friends at Neighborhood Assisted Living.
